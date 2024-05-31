Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

DEMOCRATS: LOUUUUUUUDERRRRRR. And a jumble of other (important! good!) thoughts. (Brian Beutler at Off Message)

Well this one — how Trump is weaponizing Justice Juan Merchan’s jury instructions — is sure out of date heh heh heh heh hehehheheh. (Hayes Brown at MSNBC) Ah this one is for sure up to date :D ! Trump literally convicted of crimes on crimes on crimes. (MSNBC) Rolling Stone answers all your questions! (Rolling Stone)

LOL was Todd Blanche a #resistance plant the whole time?

Oh shit the Fifth Circuit just claimed to have jurisdiction over the Manhattan DA! (Just kidding! BARELY!) (Our Liz at Law and Chaos Pod)

Chief Justice Roberts regretfully declines your kind invitation. (RSVP)

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern don’t think it’s awesome that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito feels perfectly at ease lying in all of our faces. (Slate)

Well damn. I’ve finally seen polling — bipartisan polling no less — that makes intuitive sense to me. A whole bunch of people are teasing out that Old Joe leads among your every-time voters — generally, people who are informed about news and politics — while Trump just absolutely blows it out of the water with the rare- or never-voters. That’s across generations and party lines I meant races, and it’s upending your usual turnout scenarios. (Ron Brownstein at CNN)

A Nice Time I somehow doubt we’ll get to today, the IRS makes its freefile permanent! (AP)

These good people moved home to Texas, but with an escape plan. They quickly needed it. Excellent essay from Chris Ladd. (Political Orphans)

I … THE FUGITIVE FLORIDA DEPUTY SHERIFF WHO BECAME A KREMLIN DISINFORMATION IMPRESARIO … WHAT THE FUCK. LONGREAD AHOY! (Newsguard)

Ima skip this tab for a while I think. Erik Prince has a WhatsApp group chat for all his mercenary and arms dealer and Nazi and rightwing journalist buddies, and The New Republic got a copy. Man, my only group chat is like five Hillary Clinton fans. We talk about what’s up on Zillow a lot. Longread again! (TNR)

I just learned that Rosa Parks was assaulted in her home in Detroit in 1994 when she was 81 years old. Even if you’re some kid who doesn’t know that’s Rosa Parks and it’s just an old lady while you’re BEATING HER UP IN HER APARTMENT, WHAT THE FUCK DETROIT. (He did know it was she, also he was 28.) I also learned that after that, the founder of Little Caesar’s moved Ms. Parks to a safer apartment and paid her rent there for a decade until she died, cry cry. (WXYZ) Okay the kid went to prison, got out, and then did it again to another old lady in 2020 and he was old then. Oh no I’m paralyzed now from breaking my neck shaking my head! (WZZM)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his friend, Bill Walton. Get your cry eyes on! (Kareem)

Be the tourist (nice, respectful, not a rowdy Brit on a stag party vacation, not breaking things, not puking or weeing in the river or on the street) you want to see in the world. (BBC)

All the GOP officials calling on Trump to resign now that he’s been convicted of 34 felonies. (HuffPost)

EVAN HURST TAKING OVER REBECCA’S TABS! Hi, guys! Rebecca knows I am in here! Big announcement!

I am starting a side project Substack newsletter called The Moral High Ground, and the first post went up this morning. It is very “me,” if you are familiar with “me.” Here is the shortest version of the elevator speech description for what this place is all about:

We are living through a world-historical temper tantrum from white conservative Christians over their loss of control, relevance, and supremacy. This weekly newsletter looks at current events through that lens, glares at it, and usually makes fun of it.

SOUNDS COOL, YOU GUYS! So this is me inviting you over to come subscribe and all those things. (No, I am not leaving Wonkette.) By the way, there will be a new custom URL within 48 hours or so, but this one will always work too. [The Moral High Ground]

OK EVAN OUT!

