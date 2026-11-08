Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
13m

OK, kids, don't let the headline throw you off, this is NOT the swan song for Ziggywiggy's Nice Times columns. Sometimes a nostalgic song is just a nostalgic song.

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tehbaddr's avatar
tehbaddr
15m

That is a fine ass!

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