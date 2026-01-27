Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/fluidly-fleeing-feather-star

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/ea5c3438-c8c0-472c-892e-4e4d07235b89?utm_source=share

Reply
Share
12 replies
tek's avatar
tek
1h

𝐺𝑟𝑒𝑔 𝐵𝑜𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑜, 𝑡ℎ𝑒 3-𝑓𝑜𝑜𝑡-7-𝑖𝑛𝑐ℎ 𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑟𝑦 𝑤𝑒𝑒𝑛𝑢𝑠 𝑏𝑜𝑟𝑑𝑒𝑟 𝑁𝑎𝑧𝑖

Fact check: True.

Reply
Share
4 replies
177 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture