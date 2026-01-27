tabs gifs by Martini Glambassador!

Good morning, let’s start with a nice story:

BYE BITCH. Greg Bovino, the 3-foot-7-inch angry weenus border Nazi who’s been strutting around Minnesota overseeing state-sanctioned murder — while looking and sounding like a gay interior designer from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, doing a Freaky Friday Halloween with a butch lesbian also from Hattiesburg, Mississippi — is either fired, or retiring, or getting fired-tired and deported back to El Centro, California. May his days there be as miserable as the days he has caused for others, until he goes on trial, after which may his days get worse. It’s also possible Kristi Noem and the thug she’s extramaritally fucking are also about to get fired. [Atlantic]

The Trump Regime is sending Tom Homan in to save the day, because when you’re a winning regime that’s going to win, Tom Homan is the hero you send in to save the day. Hey protesters, we hear he’s easily distracted by shopping bags that say “$50,000”. [Minneapolis Star-Tribune]

Obviously please understand that while it is hilarious and wonderful and fun to watch Bovino’s career being ruined like this, this is just a shuffling of the deck chairs, and it ain’t over until all the Nazis are being punished to the fullest extent of the law. On that note, Secretary Shitfaced just approved a request from DHS to use Fort Snelling next to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport as a staging area for their Nazi bullshit. [San Francisco Chronicle]

A bunch of Bovino’s CBP and DHS Nazis are also leaving Minnesota with him, though. So it’s really unclear exactly what’s going to happen in Minnesota now. [MS NOW]

This is a good read on what the curb-kicking of Little Greggers really means for the state-of-play for the ruling Nazi regime.

Regardless, no matter how much they send Tom Homan to Minneapolis to slur and mush-mouth fascism at the locals, they all look like little bitches today. So the fight continues, we’re stronger than we understood yesterday, and they know it.

They might be paring way down in Minnesota — maybe — but trust they will attack more places now. It’s being reported that morale among ICE Nazis is awful and they’re upset because everybody hates them, waaaaah. Wherever they attack next, that is where their misery will come from next. [Independent]

White House Nazi Fillers Barbie wants to know why the libs aren’t upset about dead actual domestic terrorist Ashli Babbitt, who got shot and killed while she was in the process of attacking the United States Capitol. As opposed to Alex Pretti, the ICU nurse who was holding a cell phone on a public city street and stopped to help a lady up, at which point ICE terrorists murdered him. Hey Karoline Leavitt, go fuck yourself at your earliest convenience! [JoeMyGod]

LOL:

Uhhh, so here is the Holocaust Museum, and this is what it puts on social media when it’s being run by Donald Trump and his band of Nazis.

So they’ve lost the entire plot, looks like.

The former president of FIFA, Sepp Blatter, spoke out in support of people boycotting traveling to the US for the World Cup this year. You know, because of everything. [Guardian]

Melania’s movie ain’t doin’ so hot in the UK. “UK ticket sales for Melania are so far ‘soft’, according to Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, one of the country’s biggest cinema operators. Just one ticket has been sold for the first 3.10pm screening on Friday at its flagship Islington branch in London, while two have been booked for 6pm.” Ain’t nobody going to see that piece of shit, here, there or anywhere. [Guardian]

Correct:

Donald Trump will not be waddling his gross body into the Super Bowl this year to get booed and laughed at by the entire world. To be clear, if he thought he would be greeted well, he would be there. So that’s more joy we’ve stolen from the rotting shitbag!

Speaking of stealing Trump’s joy, did you hear that on top of the glorious wokeness and Puerto Rican and Spanish-speaking-ness of the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show, they have ALSO added a performance by Green Day, a band that hates Trump as much as you hate Trump? Oh, and Brandi Carlile is singing the national anthem. So if you’re keeping score at home that’s gay, gay, gay, woke, woke, woke, wokeity gay trans bi lez, LGBTQ-ity wokeity woke, SPANISH SPANISH WOKE SPANISH WOKE, fuck Donald Trump right in the open wounds on his disgusting hands, TOUCHDOWN! [Rolling Stone]

Two movie recs for you this week, both nominees for this year's Oscars.

The Alabama Solution is up for Best Documentary, and it’s about the legalized slavery that is the prison system in Alabama, and by extension in all the red states, and also blue states. Sort of like 13th does, this one helps bring into focus that nothing has really changed about white conservatives since the Civil War, and how true that viral tweet is about how we got where we are today by failing to properly punish the Confederacy. They’ve never been chastened, never haed a reckoning. They’re the same white supremacist authoritarians they’ve always been, they’ve just changed their language somewhat, though these days they don’t feel as much need to lean on euphemism.

This one really highlights how, if you’re from a red state, you’ve been living in an authoritarian republic for a long time. If the states were independent, the red states would be ranked right there with all the authoritarian shitholes. And if you never noticed that, it just means you’ve been one of authoritarianism’s beneficiaries.

Let’s just say it was an interesting watch on the same day Alex Pretti was murdered by ICE Gestapo in a blue state the Trump Nazis had decided should suffer a domestic terrorist attack every day until they complied.

The second one is Blue Moon, a collaboration between Richard Linklater and lead actor Ethan Hawke, who is nominated for Best Actor. (If you know the Before trilogy, you know.) This is the story of lyricist Lorenz Hart reflecting on his life on the night of the opening of Oklahoma!, the first collaboration between Hart’s longtime collaborator Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The whole film takes place in Sardi’s, 1943. It’s just … it’s cool movie. And now I have to watch every Rodgers/Hart show I’ve never seen, plus go back and revisit all the Rodgers/Hammerstein. Anyway, you can rent this one on Apple TV and a couple other services.

OK, ‘nuff tabs. Bye.

