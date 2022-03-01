GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar spoke last weekend at a white nationalist event, which is what you’d expect from white nationalists. Greene personally swore up and down that she’s personally not a Nazi but she just wanted her message to reach young Nazis. She said she doesn’t believe in guilt by association, even though she’s accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of supporting “terrorists” (i.e. Antifa and Black Lives Matter). It’s possible Greene’s not a fair-minded, intellectually consistent person.

Republican leaders have issued some firm “there’s no room for bigotry in our bigoted party” statements. It’s all very Captain Renault from Casablanca . Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said Saturday: “White supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party.” Senate Minority Leader MitchMcConnell said Monday, "There’s no place in the Republican Party for white supremacists or anti-Semitism.” He might want to do a quick head count.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also chastised Greene and Gosar for appearing at a white nationalist conference headed by Nick Fuentes, a known white supremacist. He told CNN: "To me it was appalling and wrong. There’s no place in our party for any of this. This is unacceptable."

McCarthy said Greene should’ve “left the stage” when Fuentes introduced her after asking the crowd to give “a round of applause for Russia.” That’s like saying someone should’ve left a strip club as soon as dancers started removing their clothing. We know why they’re there.

McCarthy claimed he’d have a “discussion” with his openly white supremacist caucus members, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez fiercely noted that he's full of shit.

McCarthy stood on the House floor and passionately defended Rep. Gosar, who also headlined fundraisers for white nationalist orgs & escalated into inciting violence in the House. He made it fair game. It’s not an exaggeration in the slightest to say he works to protect them. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez) 1646086455

She said:

McCarthy has been protecting his little KKK Caucus for years with these toothless statements and meetings. It’s how he covers for them. He’s now helped them for so long they’ve escalated their open antisemitism & collaboration w/ white nationalist groups. He’s just as culpable.



McCarthy stood on the House floor and passionately defended Rep. Gosar, who also headlined fundraisers for white nationalist orgs & escalated into inciting violence in the House. He made it fair game. It’s not an exaggeration in the slightest to say he works to protect them.

McCarthy has had “discussions” with Greene before but he always immediately shields her from accountability. The same goes for Gosar, who posted videos depicting Ocasio-Cortez’s murder. He later ranted on the House floor about power-mad Democrats and defended Gosar as the target of a partisan attack. He’s already promised to reinstate Greene and Gosar on committees if Republicans regain the House majority. He’s said they might even have “better” assignments. McCarthy’s a feckless bully who knows his future as House leader is dependent on not pissing off Greene. You’ll notice that former President Klan Robe has not joined the condemnations against Greene and Gosar.

We’ve witnessed the hammer fall on Republicans who offend leadership where it matters. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were un-personed because they voted to impeach Donald Trump (the second time) and joined the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection. McCarthy had no vigorous defenses over Cheney’s free speech rights regarding denouncing Trump’s Big Lie when he supported booting her from leadership. He’s also taken the unprecedented step of openly endorsing Cheney’s primary challenger.

Kinzinger himself pointed out the obvious discrepancy:

What I think we should do is kick [Greene and Gosar] out of the party. What do I think we’re going to do? Nothing. Liz and I can get censured, they’re going to get held up as the future leaders of the party.

We know what McCarthy could do if he was seriously horrified about the growing (open) embrace of white supremacy in his party. We also know that he’s too scared to even consider it.

