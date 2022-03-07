Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and brutal invasion of peaceful nation Ukraine should have rallied all Americans around a common foe, but even if Republicans now only swoon over Putin on the down low -- allegedly! -- they haven’t abandoned their true arch-nemesis, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

During an appearance on Fox News Friday night, GOP Rep. Chip Roy from Texas ranted about Dr. Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s supposed “crimes against humanity,” a term usually reserved for genocide, racial apartheid, or illegal invasions of sovereign nations. Roy apparently wants to include “wearing a mask indoors” to prevent the spread of a contagious disease.

Why is Roy even whining about this? Even tyrannical hippie cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, and Portland, Oregon, are scaling back most COVID-19 mitigation measures. He should celebrate. Dolts like him have proven so annoying most sensible people have just given up. The CDC has looked at COVID-19 numbers, sighed, and declared, “Close enough.” But Roy was inconvenienced, dammit, and he’s hungry for REVENGE!

Here’s Roy cheapening the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine:

Chip Roy: As we are looking at what’s happening in Ukraine… we’re looking at that and we’re talking about war crimes, I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that has been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the federal government against the American peoplepic.twitter.com/7zjmlnlie2 — Acyn (@Acyn) 1646443670

ROY: The simple reality as we are looking at what’s happening in Ukraine and our hearts go out and we’re trying to help ... people who are dealing with the ravages of what Putin is doing to those people. The fact of the matter is we’re looking at that and we’re talking about war crimes, I want to talk about the crimes against humanity that has been perpetrated by Anthony Fauci, the CDC, and the federal government against the American people.

Roy’s smearing the entire federal government. Perhaps he’s unaware that he’s technically a member of the federal government’s legislative branch. Roy claimed without evidence that Dr. Fauci’s minions “want to sweep the facts under the rug” regarding the number of people who’ve died from COVID-19. Republicans have suggested that the death toll is actually lower than reported. This sounds like the desperate defense of a mass murderer demanding that the court count again because they couldn’t have slaughtered that many people.

The supposed “crimes against humanity” include people who’ve had adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine, a statistically small number, despite all the anti-vax fearmongering. Roy also poured one out for the fools who willingly lost their jobs because they wouldn’t take a free and safe vaccine. He implied kids are dumber now because of wearing masks in school. This is what Roy compares to Russian bombs killing Ukrainian civilians.

The Daily Beast reports:

“When are we going to have accountability for Anthony Fauci?” Roy asked, later pledging to “get some answers” should Republicans win back Congress in the 2022 midterms. “He is missing right now for one reason and one reason only: the Democrats are looking at the polls.”

Dr. Fauci isn’t an elected official. Despite whatever guidance he and the CDC provide, he can’t enforce vaccine or mask mandates. He can’t personally decide to close schools, but Republicans are making him a scapegoat for their own choices in 2020. The most severe COVID-19 lockdowns occurred during while Donald Trump was still president. Schools and business fully reopened during President Joe Biden’s first year in office. That’s reality.

Tucker Carlson stand-in Will Cain observed that “the mainstream media doesn’t care about” Dr. Fauci now. We guess it was rude of Putin to disrupt right-wing demagoguery with the largest European military invasion since World War II. Roy perversely argues that Democrats are only changing COVID-19 policies now because of poor polling. (Unfortunately some folks on the left agree.)

ROY: It wasn’t dead Americans that made Democrats move. It wasn’t dead Americans that made Fauci go away. It was polls.

This is most cynical, repulsive drivel.

All Republicans have to offer Americans is petty persecution politics. They talk about inflation and the rising cost of living, but they have no plan for fixing these issues. They just want to yell at an old man during endless congressional hearings. Don’t vote for these assholes.

[ The Daily Beast ]



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?