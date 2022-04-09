Republicans have had their panties in a bunch lo the past few weeks over the fact that Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider endorsed the use of his song "We're Not Gonna Take It" for the Ukrainian people but not for the ridiculous anti-maskers who used it as background music for their invasion of a Florida Target.

People are asking me why I endorsed the use of "We're Not Gonna Take It" for the Ukrainian people and did not for the anti-maskers. Well, one use is for a righteous battle against oppression; the other is a infantile feet stomping against an inconvenience. — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@Dee Snider🇺🇸) 1645984193

Of course, to be fair, they've been riled up about Snider for a long time, both those who panicked when they thought he was an evil androgynous Satanic influence on their children back in the 1980s and those who for some reason were confused and thought he was a conservative Republican — the latter of the two actually managing to be more hilarious.

Former NASCAR driver and current Washington Senate candidate Jerrod Sessler expressed his disappointment on Twitter today upon learning that Snider is, as he says, "riding the train in the wrong direction." We can assume that this means that he's liberal.

"Bummed to learn that @deesnider , the man with the perfect song written decades ago about the attack on traditional, conservative American values… “We’re Not Gonna Take It” is riding the train in the wrong direction. How could it be that he sang for us but now fights for them?" he tweeted , like a person who definitely knows who Dee Snider is and what that song was about.

Bummed to learn that @deesnider, the man with the perfect song written decades ago about the attack on traditional, conservative American values… “We’re Not Gonna Take It” is riding the train in the wrong direction. How could it be that he sang for us but now fights for them? — Jerrod Sessler 🇺🇸 Republican for Congress - WA (@Jerrod Sessler 🇺🇸 Republican for Congress - WA) 1649457051

The absolute drama of "How could it be that he sang for us but now fights for them?" is really what kills it here.

Like he actually heard that song, including the lyrics and everything, and thought "Yes, this is a man fighting for and not against traditional conservative values?"

Just to review:

We've got the right to choose it

There ain't no way we'll lose it

This is our life, this is our song

We'll fight the powers that be just

Don't pick our destiny 'cause

You don't know us, you don't belong

We're not gonna take it

Oh no, we ain't gonna take it

We're not gonna take it anymore

Oh, you're so condescending

Your gall is never ending

We don't want nothin', not a thing from you

Your life is trite and jaded

Boring and confiscated

If that's your best, your best won't do

Did he see the video?

Twisted Sister - We're Not Gonna Take It (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

Snider responded by laughing hysterically at the idea that he was promoting traditional conservative values.

You think i wrote a song in support of "traditional American values"? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!! You funny.https: //twitter.com/Sessler/status/1512558618746359811 … — Dee Snider🇺🇸 (@Dee Snider🇺🇸) 1649488354

Sessler then explained that he believed that God could send special messages through people whether they knew it or not, and that God used him, Dee Snider, to send a message to Conservative Republicans with traditional values.

"Do you think the folks that wrote the Bible knew that God was writing through them? I doubt it. I believe God can even use @deesniderand his hair for good! BTW - nice flag #AmericaFirst ," he responded , citing two things that are not remotely true.

So basically, Sessler is so desperate to feel like he and his fellow Traditional Conservative Republicans are cool and edgy that he's going to tell Dee Snider what his song means and assert that the only way it is "good" is if it holds the meaning he erroneously believes it has. Nice.

Truly, there are few Culture War genres more enjoyable than "Republicans Disappointed To Find Out Their Favorite Musicians Hate Them" and "Republicans Not Understanding Art" — a personal favorite being "Republicans Disappointed In Rage Against The Machine Getting Political All Of A Sudden."



DIRECTLY INTO MY VEINS

Also, Trump supporter draped in Blue Lives Matter song lip-syncing and dancing to Killing In the Name Of.

Trump supporters dancing to Rage Against The Machine, clearly clueless about the song lyrics www.youtube.com

Perhaps someday more of them can stop reappropriating other people's work and then getting mad when it turns out those people don't support their politics and instead pick up a damn musical instrument themselves. Preferably a woodwind, as it is difficult to bloviate about culture war nonsense while also blowing into a clarinet.

Or, you know, they can stick to Pat Boone.

THIS IS NOW YOUR OPEN THREAD!

ETA!!: The livestream will be at 10 am PT/1 ET tomorrow! We have a special guest!

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!

Want to just donate once?