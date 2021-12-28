Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin continues to not understand how vaccines work. Look, some people are just dullards and can’t grasp simple concepts, but Johnson keeps broadcasting his idiocy on national television.

Monday night, Johnson appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight” with guest host Sean Duffy, a former congressman from Wisconsin who also had a hootenanny about men's sperms last night. Johnson called the country’s COVID-19 response a “miserable failure,” and he blamed Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was apparently the president last year. Johnson pushed the Republican line that Dr. Fauci has flip-flopped on masks and mandates, when he actually has altered his views as facts develop. It’s a science thing that Johnson wouldn’t understand.

Johnson denounced vaccine mandates as “divisive” before fully embracing pandemic nihilism.

JOHNSON: Listen, we all hoped and prayed the vaccines would be 100% effective, 100% safe, but they’re not. We now know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch COVID, they can transmit COVID. So what’s the point?





Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): "We all hoped and prayed that the vaccines would be 100% effective and 100% safe, but they’re not! We know that fully vaccinated individuals can catch covid, they can transmit covid, so what’s the point?!"pic.twitter.com/9V6rqBT9ey — Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona) 1640657710

Even a small child with a Fisher-Price science kit understood that vaccines are not 100 percent effective or safe. That’s not what was promised, and that’s not how anything works. The vaccines are objectively safer than dying from COVID-19. That’s the point Johnson insists on missing. Admittedly, many folks on the Left are also freaking out that fully vaccinated people can catch and transmit COVID-19, but the science is pretty clear: If you’re fully vaccinated, COVID-19 is far less likely to send you to the hospital or the morgue.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb shared a slide showing 2021’s age-adjusted COVID-19-associated hospitalizations by vaccine status. The rate among unvaccinated people is exponentially greater than people who got the damn jab.

Age-adjusted rates of Covid associated hospitalizations by vaccine status. Adults over age 18. Data from Jan-Nov 2021 h/t @WHCOSpic.twitter.com/lPQ2PVV4Da — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@Scott Gottlieb, MD) 1640618221

Johnson claimed we’re not recognizing the benefits of natural immunity or the danger from “vaccine injuries.” I had a sore arm for a day after my booster but I’m not magnetic or anything. Serious adverse events from the Pfizer vaccine, for instance, are less than one percent.

Studies have shown that if the Omicron variant can potentially evade vaccines, it will break the door of the hinges of your natural immunity. You also need to have caught and survived COVID-19 to have any natural immunity. That’s not a wise course action.

Johnson slandered Dr. Fauci some more, accusing him of lying to the American public about COVID-19. Duffy expressed concern about Dr. Fauci’s supposed “edicts and mandates” over when you can see people over the holidays. Dr. Fauci only provides scientific guidance, which Fox News viewers mostly ignore. It’s not like a Texas liberal can collect a $10,000 bounty for reporting their neighbors who had a mask-free New Year’s Eve party.

DUFFY: Now you have to have a vaccine to travel on an airplane!

Well, not yet, though Dr. Fauci has said he’d support a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel. Airplanes are already pressurized petri dishes. This seems a reasonable precaution. It’s hardly tyranny because you already need a photo ID to fly. It’s not a freewheeling process. However, Dr. Fauci has existed in America for the past couple years so he probably understands the challenge with such a mandate.

“Right now, I don’t think people should expect that we’re going to have a requirement in domestic flights for people to be vaccinated,” he told CNN . “When I was asked that question, I gave an honest answer. It’s on the table, and we consider it. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to happen. I doubt if we’re going to see something like that in the reasonably foreseeable future.”

Duffy said he knows “scores of people who’ve been vaccinated and boosted and they’ve all got Omicron!” Yes, Omicron is highly transmissible, but the outcomes are vastly different, as New York City ER Doctor Craig Spencer detailed in a Twitter thread Sunday.

Most patients I’ve seen that had 2 doses of Pfizer/Moderna still had ‘mild’ symptoms, but more than those who had received a third dose. More fatigued. More fever. More coughing. A little more miserable overall. But no shortness of breath. No difficulty breathing. Mostly fine. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig Spencer MD MPH) 1640580080

And almost every single patient that I’ve taken care of that needed to be admitted for Covid has been unvaccinated. Every one with profound shortness of breath. Every one whose oxygen dropped when they walked. Every one needing oxygen to breath regularly. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig Spencer MD MPH) 1640580080

Senator Ron Johnson ended the interview saying that he doesn’t know why anyone would listen to Dr. Fauci about COVID-19. However, Dr. Fauci’s guidance has kept people alive. Johnson is promoting fact-free bullshit that will kill people dead.

