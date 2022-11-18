The snap judgment political people made in the wake of the Republican showing in last Tuesday’s midterm was that the party's underperformance was all Donald Trump’s fault. Which, duh.

In truth it was probably a multitude of factors all interacting in a number of ways, of which Donald Trump was just one huge one. But it has been fun to watch the wingnuts suddenly realize, after all the years of hero worship and poor election showings, that the multi-bankruptcy orange failblob might now be a millstone around their collective necks that they need to cut loose if they want to win the presidency and the Senate and keep the House in 2024.

Well, not fun, exactly, unless your definition of fun involves your doctor giving you a ureteroscopy with a rusty nail. But still.

The Huffington Post has a story about evangelicals, whose cultural relevance came screaming back under Trump, now crying tears of horror because Donald Trump turned out to be a bad guy :

[Mike] Evans was part of a group of evangelicals who met with Trump at the White House, and at one point gave him an award.



Now, he says he’s done with Trump.



“He used us to win the White House. We had to close our mouths and eyes when he said things that horrified us,” Evans told the newspaper. “I cannot do that anymore.”

This would all be a lot more hilarious if Evans wasn’t wrapping himself in a hairshirt. What are you even talking about, man? Evangelicals got the three Supreme Court justices that ensured the end of Roe v. Wade and all but mandated Christianity as the national religion. You closed your eyes and ears to every single horror he perpetrated, every very un-Christian cruelty, because that was the price of punishing all those promiscuous harridans who had the temerity to want to make their own decisions about their uteruses and their lives.

So it is very, very convenient to cry crocodile tears now and pretend Trump horrifies you. In a just world you wouldn’t be able to so much as shop for underwear at Target without people yelling this at you.

Speaking of jackass evangelicals, look who is also pretending to have discovered half a spine :

“We were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And so are most Republicans.” — Mike Pompeo (@Mike Pompeo) 1668791257

We say “half a spine” because instead of coming right out and naming his old boss as the problem, Pompeo is going with the tried-and-true subtweet. Which is silly because Twitter might very well blink out of existence before Mike Pompeo gets to have his yearly missionary sex with his wife on Christmas, thereby consigning the subtweet to the ash heap of history. At some point Pompeo is going to have to actually say Trump’s name if he wants that 2024 nod, at which time he’ll fold like a Murphy bed.

The alleged “intellectual” chattering class conservatives are apparently turning on Trump too :

“Assessing the Trump announcement. Fairness requires noting significant presidential accomplishments, followed by the 'Nevertheless...' argument. Below, how @NRO and @marcthiessen, both against a Trump run, did it. Then there is the Washington Post news section...” — Byron York (@Byron York) 1668601246

Rich Lowry’s National Review famously ran an entire issue full of writers making the “ Against Trump ” case in 2016, then bent the knee when people rightfully ignored it. Now the magazine is going to try again, at least until a year from now when Trump is leading in all the polls.

And that, of course, is the most irritating part of all of this. We all know the Anybody But Trump pose won’t survive the primaries. If Trump is racking up delegates on Super Tuesday in early 2024 and leaving Mike Pompeo and Ron DeSantis fighting over scraps, the entire evangelical movement will suddenly discover it is fine with Trump’s cruelty because the other option is famed socialist Lenin clone Joe Biden and his five-year plans to increase wheat harvests. And National Review? Someone will yell “tax cuts” or “abortion bans” or “legal segregation” at the editorial board there and quell that rebellion right quick.

Spare us all the breast-beating, guys. None of you have the sack to keep this up.

[ Huffington Post / Twitter / Twitter again ]

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?