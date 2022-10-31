The Sunday shows were packed this weekend with the heads of the Republican Party election committees trying to make their final pitches before election day. Or, at least that's what they originally planned for until the failed assassination attempt on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which resulted in a vicious attack on her husband Paul Pelosi. Shocking no one, the "party of personal responsibility" took none, as it attempted to deflect and minimize its role in inspiring the violence, while doing the bare minimum to seem empathetic.

Rick Scott on CNN's 'State of the Union' and ABC's 'This Week'

Let's start with GOP Senator Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and full-time sleep paralysis demon.

On CNN, host Dana Bash asked about the Paul Pelosi attack. You won't be shocked by Rick Scott's answer.

SCOTT: It's disgusting. This -- this -- this violence is horrible. That's happened. We had a door knocker in Florida that was attacked. I mean, this stuff has to stop. [...] So, a lot of it, we got to say, let's have a -- we can have a heated conversation about the issues, but this violence has got to stop. This is horrible. And my heart goes out to Paul Pelosi, and I hope he has a full recovery.

Scott is trying to equate a known white supremacist getting attacked in a rough neighborhood, an attack the victim didn't say was political until after a GOP senator said it was in a tweet afterwards, with an 82-year-old man being the victim of a planned assassination attempt? Wonder why all those well wishes and condolences for Paul Pelosi from Republicans don't seem sincere.



The insult of this "joke" is only surpassed by the travesty of putting your punchline before the set-up.

Bash noted that the attacker's social media postings had many connections with GOP/MAGA rhetoric, and asked if the GOP should do more to reject this infection they've allowed to fester. Scott merely said the collective "we" need to do better, rather than HIS party.

He tried a similar call for EVERYONE to "tone down the rhetoric" on ABC with Martha Raddatz.

“"What happened to Paul Pelosi is despicable. It’s unacceptable." Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, condemns the assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband. https: //t.co/tBD4crj17w” — This Week (@This Week) 1667187388

For a political party that hates collectivism, Republicans sure like socializing the responsibility and blame for their actions to everyone.

Tom Emmer on CBS's 'Face the Nation'

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, was asked about the Paul Pelosi attack.

Emmer couldn't help "All Lives Matter" his denouncement of the political violence his party inspired.

EMMER: Absolutely. There should be no attacks, period. There should be no violence in our society. Again, whether it's political or otherwise, there's no place for it in a civilized society.

Host Margaret Brennan mentioned MAGA goons stalking polling places and ballot dropboxes in an effort to intimidate voters. Emmer still tried to "both sides" it.

EMMER: Nobody should be intimidated when they're exercising their most precious right to vote. [...] Again, no one should feel intimidated when they're exercising their right to vote--



BRENNAN: So that is intimidating?



EMMER: You've got you've got stories onboth sidesof the aisle. You get stories in many different states about how people have felt as though their right was infringed on.

Brennan noted that the loss of trust in elections was fomented by the GOP and that Emmer himself as participated in it. Emmer tried to deny his role on this while adding a soupçon of indignation.

“MARGARET BRENNAN: Do you regret sowing doubts about the 2020 election? TOM EMMER: I have never sowed doubts about the election. BRENNAN: You signed on to this Texas amicus brief that went to SCOTUS to overturn it.” — Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1667141699

When Emmer tried to deny the links between the rhetoric of the GOP and the violence it's spawned, Brennan drew a straight line with one of Emmer's own tweets. This led to this heated exchange at the end of the segment.

““You’re shooting a gun!” CBS Anchor Margaret Brennan lets Republican Congressman Tom Emmer have it over the inappropriateness of his “fire Pelosi” tweet.” — Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1667156375

Despite this exchange, the tweet in question is still up, in case you thought Emmer might have reconsidered his own actions.

“Enjoyed exercising my Second Amendment rights with @KellyCooperAZ & General @JackBergman_MI1. 13 days to make history. Let’s #FirePelosi.” — Tom Emmer (@Tom Emmer) 1666800183

Fuck these stochastic-terrorism-encouraging assholes.

Vote them out.

Happy Halloween.

Have a week.

