House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is objectively bad at whatever it is he does here. The most recent example is how, despite his best efforts to unite his caucus against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, House Speaker and bad mama jama Nancy Pelosi still whipped 13 Republican votes, presumably while laughing in his stupid face.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene immediately declared war against these GOP “traitors." She tweeted Friday night: "Republicans who hand over their voting card to Nancy Pelosi to pass Biden's Communist takeover of America will feel the anger of the GOP voter."

She followed up with an even more deranged tweet where she oddly praised the Democrats who voted against the infrastructure bill.

Here are the “Republicans” that just voted to help Biden screw America. But 6 Democrats did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden’s fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO. AOC Tlaib Pressley Omar Bush Bowman They have more balls than these R’s.pic.twitter.com/2LRJAlu9Pr — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸) 1636170388

She said:

Here are the "Republicans" that just voted to help Biden screw America. But 6 Democrats did more than these 13 traitor Republicans to stop Biden's fake Infrastructure bill by voting NO.



AOC

Tlaib

Pressley

Omar

Bush

Bowman



They have more balls than these R's.

Yes, this woman is a sitting member of Congress, likely for the rest of her life.

Greene consistently calls Ocasio-Cortez and the “Squad" communists, so maybe if they voted against BIF, that means it's not communist or at least not sufficiently communist. Either way, it's hard to see what point she's making, probably because there isn't one. She just knows that these Republicans are EVIL TRAITORS.

It's almost laughable to recall that not even a year ago, it was suggested that McCarthy would rein in Greene, maybe go full Henry Higgins and train her to behave like a civilized person. However, it soon became obvious that Greene and her fellow extremists are running the show and McCarthy's a hollowed-out puppet. This might explain why GOP leadership can't just lick its wound after its latest Pelosi-inflicted ass whooping and move on. Instead, McCarthy has to hide in a corner while Greene slakes her thirst for REVENGE!

From Punchbowl:

The GOP leadership is bracingfor rank-and-file lawmakers to attempt to strip committee assignments from the 13 Republican lawmakers who voted for the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Several of these lawmakers are also ranking members — top Republicans on committees — and those could be at risk, too.

Obviously, Pelosi would never let something like this happen. She wouldn't have to brace herself for a temper tantrum that achieves nothing strategically. McCarthy has control over GOP committee assignments, so he could remove the 13 just like he did Steve King after repeated Nazi-adjacent remarks. That's almost as bad, we guess, as voting for an infrastructure bill that even Mitch McConnell tacitly supports.

The MAGA mob is especially pissed with Rep. John Katko, whose other heresies include expecting Steve Bannon to comply with a congressional subpoena and supporting Donald Trump's second annual impeachment. Katko represents New York's 24th District, which has voted for the Democratic presidential candidate since 2008. If Katko were successfully primaried, there's no guarantee that a Trump stooge could prevail in the general election, even during the reddest of red waves.

The GOP can gerrymander the hell out of congressional maps but some competitive districts will remain. McCarthy will need the flexibility to let some of his members vote for popular bills, especially in the coming year. That's how you pull the Youngkin wool over white moderates' eyes.

Reps. Tom Reed, Adam Kinzinger, and Anthony Gonzalez are retiring, so MAGA threats don't mean much to them at this point. True leadership is when you don't have to rely on brute force to get your way. Your caucus respects you enough to do you a favor. Pelosi commands respect. McCarthy couldn't command a labradoodle.

The most hilarious name on Greene's political hit list is Jeff Van Drew, who was a Democrat until late 2019, when he switched parties over Trump's first annual impeachment. His New Jersey district has voted for both Trump and Barack Obama, so his constituents might care more about building bridges than burning them out of spite.

McCarthy should just go home. He obviously can't run the House.

