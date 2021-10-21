Are you interested in a congressional hearing that is like WHAT THE FUCK, ATTORNEY GENERAL MERRICK GARLAND? ARE YOU GOING TO LOCK THEM UP ALL THESE TRUMP PEOPLE? ARE YOU GOING TO LOCK UP DONALD TRUMP FOR TRYING TO STEAL THE ELECTION REPEATEDLY AND IN OUR FACES? ARE YOU GOING TO LOCK UP STEVE BANNON? ARE YOU GOING TO LOCK UP TEXAS FOR THAT GODDAMN ABORTION LAW?

If so, you might enjoy today's hearing in the House Judiciary Committee! Adam Schiff ain't on that committee, but we know he's had some questions. Hopefully he's slipping notes to committee members right this very minute, to make sure all the good questions get asked.

As Axios explains:

The hearing comes as the Justice Department faces a series of contentious issues, including enforcement of the Jan. 6 committee's subpoenas, the crackdown on Texas' new abortion law, the overflowing of migrants at the border, voting rights and more.

Yeah, just a few things folks might want to ask him about. (Republicans will not be asking meaningful questions, or if they do, it will be a complete surprise.)

Watch all day, House committees are enormous:

