Good morning, whom do you love?

All the years since I bought this joint in 2012 (!), we’ve rolled out the Thanksgiving recipes all morning, mostly so you’d have something to comment around. Until last year, when I decided fuck that noise, you can all comment here all day till we bring you a 3 p.m. cocktail for a job well done.

Bring on the misty watercolored memories of …

Nancy Reagan! No blowjob jokes in the comments, please, we are sex-positive!

Juli Weiner has a grownup job now, last I heard! That’s so fun!

As I recall, this one might accuse Mamie Eisenhower of aggravated lezzery? We’re so happy for her!

And now he’s dead.

Now for the good ones!

Remember when I bought this joint from Ken for $47 and a sandwich? And now I live IN A MANSION? Me too!

Here’s mine, it’s better.

It’s really really really ridiculously good.

Hi Mojo! Hiiiiii!

My son is making the greens today. And asparagus with bacon, and Brussies, and mac and cheese! My husband is making everything else, except the cranberry sauce, which is the only thing I do all day, except this year Donna wants to make an apple crumble, which thank god, it’s so much easier than pie!

PIEEEEEEE!

And a little lagniappe from Hooper, Your Bartender, because this shit looks delicious.

We are very very very very grateful, for all of you. Now get to stepping!

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