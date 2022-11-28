After Elon Musk sent out an email ordering the remaining Twitter employees to go "hardcore" or GTFO , Sinead McSweeney, Twitter’s Ireland-based global vice president of public policy, got an injunction from the High Court of Dublin from terminating her contract of employment. McSweeney said she didn't check "yes" because what the hell does "hardcore" even mean (slight paraphrase), but intends to remain at the company. ( Irish Times )



Meanwhile, the supertech genius is invoking some supertech anti-semitic tropes viz Alexander Vindman. Probably just a little something he picked up from playing footsie with a bunch of Lite Beer Nazis.

“I’ll put my reputation up against yours any day. I’ve spent my entire adult life in service to my country. Upheld my oath to protect & defend this nation at great personal cost. You’ve demonstrated yourself to be a purveyor of hate and division. Let history be the judge.” — Alexander S. Vindman (@Alexander S. Vindman) 1669585716

The Techdirt podcast is always great, and this week's crosspost with The Neoliberal Podcast entitled "Will Elon Kill Twitter?" is terrific. Over at The New Yorker , Jelani Cobb explains why he's off Twitter and we should be, too.

Speaking of podcasts, the ever-fabulous On The Media pod has a new series called "The Divided Dial" on rightwing talk radio. Worth a listen!

Let's all point and laugh at Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who's having a hell of a time getting the votes to make him speaker in the next congress, having barely squeaked out a majority to take back the House. And then let's stop laughing, thinking about the control that every one of the GOP loons will have over that spineless ninny, since he won't be able to do shit without their buy in. ( NBC )

Special Counsel Jack Smith told Trump's lawyer Jim Trusty to shut his filthy whore mouth in a letter to the Eleventh Circuit flagged by Law & Crime . Trusty erroneously pointed to the appointment of a special master in the Rudy Giuliani search warrant case as an example of another court claiming jurisdiction over a warrant. "That is incorrect. As plaintiff recognizes, the court did not “enjoin the government,” id.; instead, the government itself volunteered that approach," he wrote.

If you want a longer rundown of Trump's disastrous appearance before the appellate court last week and prediction of how this is going to shake out, Joyce White Vance's substack has you covered.

Meanwhile, over at his dumb echo chamber Twitter knockoff platform, Trump is losing his shit about the special counsel appointment.

Cry harder, asshole.

Mike Lindell is teasing a challenge to RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel, promised to spend the weekend huddled up with Jesus gaming it out. Fingers crossed, little buddy! ( HuffPo )

Our pals at the Heisenberg Report have posted a righteous rant against the boogeyman of "woke capitalism," a thing which does not exist .

Trumpworld professes itself SHOCKED SHOCKED that Trump would pal around with racist anti-semites Kanye West and his pal Nick Fuentes. Which makes sense if you totally disregard literally everything Trump has ever said. ( Politico Playbook )

And speaking of Trumpworld, the Post has a profile of former Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who says no one wants to hire him because he's got MAGA stink on him. Cue the violins!

Texas Judge Maya Guerra Gamble ruled last week that impacted turd Alex Jones will have to pay all of the $49 million punitive damages awarded by a jury to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of Jesse Lewis, a child slain at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Jones vows to appeal, citing the state's punitive damage cap. ( Reuters )

Herschel Walker has #thoughts on 90s kids who grew up with the internet and need to go move to China if they want to change this country.

“Herschel Walker said voters born after 1990 “haven’t earned the right” to change the country, invited them to leave, and wanted them stripped of their citizenship. Walker: “If you know a place better, you go there, but you’ll lose your citizenship here...”” — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@PatriotTakes 🇺🇸) 1669568398

Georgia, please don't make us have to watch any more of these videos. For the love of God!

Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!

Keep Wonkette alive longer than this head of lettuce, we mean that app. Donate below, we love you!

Want to just donate once?