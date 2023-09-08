Greg Abbott's Murder Buoys Can Stay (For Now, Will Probably Have To Go Soon)
The Fifth Circuit has given them a temporary stay.
On Wednesday, a federal judge ordered the state of Texas to remove the giant barrier buoys it had set up in the Rio Grande, on the grounds that they block navigation on the river and are a “threat to human life.”
Mean Judge Making Greg Abbott Move Fun Orange Human-Killing Obstacle Courses From Rio Grande
Governor Greg Abbott had installed the barrier in order to keep out immigrants in search of a better life and so far it has maybe killed two people. (Of course, if the state of Texas wants to count the unborn, a woman also had a miscarriage while tangled up in their razor wire.)
On Thursday, the Fifth Circuit US Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay, allowing Abbott to keep the barriers of death in the river until they issue a full decision on the case.
The barrier buoys are part of Greg Abbott’s $4 billion anti-immigration Operation Lone Star program. Abbott believes he has the right to block navigation in the Rio Grande so long as he refers to a wave of immigration from asylum seekers as an “invasion.”
However, given the makeup of the panel (Clinton appointee, Obama appointee, Trump appointee), it seems unlikely that his very stupid argument will hold or that Abbott will get to keep the murder barrels for very long.
I am so fucking angry over this. We are not at war with Mexico or any Central or South American country so how is Abbott getting away with the slaughter of their citizens? How can the Federal government be powerless in the face of a state governor/murderous tyrant?
I really am trying to be a kinder person and not wish harm on others but there’s not a day goes by lately where I don’t wish BANHAMMERED REDACTED on Abbott and his monstrous cronies.
Biden needs to send in the COR and tear that shit out today. Make Texas sue us for damn change FFS