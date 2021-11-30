Lauren Boebert, who is somehow a sitting member of Congress, demonstrated once again how gross she is during an event last week when she “joked” that Rep. Ilhan Omar, who’s Muslim, looks like a terrorist.

BOEBERT: We’re going back to my office, and we get in the elevator, and I see a Capitol Police officer running, hurriedly, to the elevator. I see fret all over his face, and he’s reaching. And I’m like the door is shutting, I can’t open it, what’s happening? "I look to my left, and there she is. Ilhan Omar. And I said, “Well, she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine.”

Portions of her standup act — “Boebert Uncancelled!” — were shared on Facebook and also included some more homophobic jabs at Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who’s both gay and a father. She claimed he took paternity leave to figure out how to “chest feed” and that’s why America has supply chain issues. We don’t expect bigots to make sense but they should at least try to meet us halfway.

Boebert isn’t walking with a limp, so that raised some suspicions over whether she even said this shit around Omar. Not surprisingly, Omar later tweeted that it was all attention-seeking lies.

OMAR: Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up. Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout. Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny & shouldn’t be normalized. Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslims tropes get no condemnation.

Of course, Boebert's remarks received no public condemnation because GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is a spineless weasel, but maybe some private pressure was exerted because she tweeted a faux apology Friday:

BOEBERT: I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction.

She noticeably doesn’t apologize to Omar herself, whom Boebert has repeatedly personally insulted, including during an unhinged tirade on the House floor a couple weeks ago. Boebert has no policies other than cultural resentment and bigotry. She couldn’t — even if she tried — articulate a right-of-center policy distinction between herself and Omar other than “Muslims are bad.”

Boebert and Omar exchanged words Monday and it didn’t go well. Jonathan Weisman at the New York Times suggested that Boebert tried to bridge the divide between them when she called Omar. In reality, Boebert refused to issue a public apology while wanting to claim credit for deigning to speak to the woman she’s smeared. The Times might fall for this, but Omar wasn’t having it.

“Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Representative Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments,” Ms. Omar said in a statement after the brief call.

Reportedly, Boebert — a self-described “strong Christian woman” — demanded that Omar also apologize for hating America, Jews, and the police. This was when Omar ended the “unproductive phone call” (she hung up on the buffoon). Boebert then played the victim in an Instagram video where she claimed that hanging up on people is “cancel culture 101,” but that’s not an actual college course no matter what conservatives might claim.

Check out this eye-rolling paragraph from the Time s article:

The two women have their fans and detractors, but they could not be more different. Ms. Omar, a Somali refugee and a leader of the House Progressive Caucus, represents a diverse and liberal district that includes most of Minneapolis and its near-in suburbs. Ms. Boebert, the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colo., which she reopened during the pandemic against state orders and where servers are encouraged to carry guns, unseated a five-term Republican in 2020 by running far to his right in a largely rural mountain district.

It’s like Weisman is pitching a sitcom: Can two very different women work in Congress without driving each other crazy? The “both sides” false moral equivalency here is maddening. Hey, Boebert has literally defied the law and jeopardized public health but Omar is a Muslim and represents a lot of brown people! Who can say who’s right?

This line is also odd: "Ms. Omar has had her run-ins with Jewish members of Congress , including Democrats, who saw her criticism of Israel as swerving into antisemitic tropes.”

Omar’s “run-ins” with Jewish members of Congress were never personal. She hasn’t attacked individual Jewish members on the House floor nor claimed they are anti-American terrorists. Democratic leadership also quickly called out her inappropriate statements and she apologized like a human rather than doubling down. Meanwhile ...

[Boebert's] vow to bring guns onto the House floor prompted Democratic leaders to install metal detectors at the entrances — a constant reminder of the ill will that separates the parties.

The metal detectors were installed after the Capitol was attacked, and the “ill will” between the parties is a direct a result of lying bigots like Boebert, whose sole contribution is fomenting hate and division. Democrats share no responsibility for this apparent decline in “civility."

Boebert is a vicious bully and a coward who “joked” that her colleague was a suicide bomber, and she fully represents the current GOP. That’s the actual story here, New York Times .

