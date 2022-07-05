New York Times back on its bullshit with "The Pro-Life Generation," an exploration of ... uh ... the least "pro-life" generation since polling began. No guest link, I ain't wasting my guest links on that nonsense.

If a 10-year-old needs an abortion, a 10-year-old NEEDS AN ABORTION. (HuffPost)

Elite white male pundits who pooh-poohed any threats to abortion with an anti-Roe court. Drag them, Scott Lemieux, DRAG THEM. — The American Prospect

The Biden administration is mired in excuses for inaction. Like they don't want to "polarize" things, and don't want the public to lose trust in the Supreme Court? Nah dudes, those ships sailed. It's time to meet this EXTREMELY FRAUGHT MOMENT. (TAP)And third verse same as the first from Brian Beutler. (Crooked)

Don't Complain is not a winning political message:

Complaining about the Democrats and Biden is entirely fair game. It is, in fact, part and parcel of our democracy, to be able to complain about them, to demand that they do better — not just better, but the very best they can do. That’s literally the whole point. It is, in fact, one of the things you buy with your vote — the ability to say, “I voted for you because you said you were going to do XYZ, so get to it.” Consider that, when they’re not doing the best job, if you don’t complain — loudly! angrily! visibly! this is called protest! — then they have not received the message that they need to do different and do better. Why would you think anything would change if you don’t push them to change?

— Chuck Wendig at Terrible Minds, do me a favor and read it before you complain about it? Just kidding of course you're not going to lol.

Oh yes, they are absolutely banning birth control next, where they're not already. (Cleveland)

Also gay marriage if you will just elect them governor of Michigan, they promise! — Bridge MI

Even Texas didn't go for changing the education standards to describe slavery as "involuntary relocation." (NBC News)

If Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, that means it's not cancel culture or a blow to free speech. — The Hill

What, a Missouri legislator doing wire frauds and hoax miracle cures and COVID fund stealing? That can't be right. (STL Today)

Hey Maryland, whatcha doing, passing one of the most aggressive climate bills in history? Thank you Maryland! — Canary Media

This is an interesting deep dive on some actual voter fraud, from people trying to hoard all a Texas town's wealth and contracts despite you know not actually living there. (NBC News)

Are we all having "compassion fatigue"? Yes we absolutely are.

There is only so much trauma a person can take before it starts to chip away at their mental and physical health. When you’re exposed to constant stressors, as we’ve all been over the past few years, it’s natural to experience compassion fatigue, a type of empathy burnout that can occur after being excessively exposed to negative events.



Learn more at HuffPost .

From the comments it's LESBIAN GOTH FOXES! Oh they are so lezzy and foxy and goth! (MPR)

Max Read deep-dives on the wrong number text scam. Interesting! — substack

"Gross Depression-era foods" is literally just "food" until you get to some jello with mayo, Rush Limbaugh's mom-styley; everything else is like "baked beans" and some pretty fuckin good looking desserts. Clickbait headline, you have FOILED ME AGAIN. — Daily Stuff

