Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy
7hEdited

Maybe a Bear statue instead, to honor a spirit who makes people happy.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-298105631?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
3hEdited

Update in the "How long will the ice last in the new cooler experiment"

At the 36 hour mark the bags of ice have only half the original amount left.

But I believe if cold food had been in the cooler (plus the ice packs I have in the freezer) the ice would have lasted longer.

I think it will work great for what I need it for.

SAVING MY BACON during a power outage.

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