Welcome to Trump’s America, where cruelty is the point, and every day is a new low. Think you can’t be any more pissed off than you already are? Well, get a load of the latest: the administration has deported yet ANOTHER child who is a US citizen with cancer. And human chicken nugget/Trump immigration czar Tom Homan is mighty proud of it, too.

Last Friday morning, three US citizen children were deported to Honduras with their mothers from Louisiana. One of the mothers is pregnant, and one of the children, a four-year-old boy born in the US, has a rare form of metastatic cancer and had been receiving treatment. The child was allegedly deported with no medication, no opportunity for his mother to talk to a lawyer or see a judge, and ICE also would not let them communicate with lawyers, giving one of them less than a minute on the phone “before the call was abruptly terminated when her spouse tried to provide legal counsel’s phone number.”

The mother of the two-year-old, Jenny Carolina Lopez Villela, was arrested while she was attending a routine check-in with the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, so, complying with the law and doing what she was supposed to do. And yet ICE arrested her, and her two-year-old and 11-year-old, who were with her. And then deported them, with what a Trump-appointed federal judge said he “strongly suspected” was “no meaningful process,” at the same time the children’s father was frantically petitioning the court to intervene.

Noted the judge, “The Government contends that this is all okay because the mother wishes that the child be deported with her. But the Court doesn’t know that.”

Doesn’t that father also have rights here too? Where are the conservatives hollering about fathers’ rights?

The judge called the government’s lawyers, trying to speak with Villela and confirm that she wished to take the child with her, but the government told the judge that speaking to her would not be possible, because she had just been released in Honduras. OOPS, too late!

Says the ACLU:

With one family, government attorneys had assured legal counsel that a legal call would be arranged within 24-48 hours, as well as a call with a family member. Instead, just after close of business and after courts closed for the day, ICE suddenly reversed course and informed counsel that the family would be deported at 6 am the next morning–before the court reopened.

While the mother and children were in custody, being held in a hotel, the mother wrote a letter saying that she consented to take the child with her, which reads like a hostage note, and her lawyer says was written under duress.

All of this is against the Supreme Court’s ruling that immigrants should be able to challenge their removals in court, of course, and against ICE’s own policies to coordinate for the care of minor children with caretakers. And against human decency. Didn’t human pinworm Stephen Miller just tell everybody the administration was deporting terrorists, rapists and criminals? And yet they only seem to be targeting students, laborers, sick children and the people who are doing what they’re supposed to do.

The other minor US citizen child with cancer was a 10-year-old from Texas with a brain tumor, who was arrested with her family in March, while they were on their way to take their daughter to an emergency checkup in Houston for brain swelling. Four of the children were US citizens, but the family was arrested, placed in a van, and dropped on the Mexico side of a Texas bridge.

Fetid hunk of Spam Tom Homan went on “Face The Nation” on Sunday, where he claimed he didn’t know anything about the case, but he has no problem with it, it’s the mother’s fault for coming here in the first place. “Having a US citizen child after you enter this country illegally is not a get out of jail free card. It doesn't make you immune from our laws."

“No US citizen child was deported, deported means you gotta be ordered, reported by an immigration judge.” So, you can only be deported by a judge, but we won’t let anybody see a judge, see how that works? We prefer to say the child is just going on a trip.

At what point will Americans get disgusted with cruel things being done in their name? The administration’s approval rating on immigration is dropping, according to a Times/Siena poll conducted April 21-14, with 51 percent disapproving and 47 percent approving, a four-point drop. But still surprisingly high!

But Old Treasonballs is still very proud, and on Saturday pounded on his loser website that following the law is just too much work.

We know who at least ONE 34-time-felon criminal wreaking havoc is. No idea what the “what we have been allowed to do for 250 years” is supposed to mean. And hey, if you know who the criminals are, then why are you giving their valuable criminal seats to kids with cancer and pregnant mothers? Also, how do you know who the criminals are if there’s no kind of due process?

Also reminder, Joe Biden deported more people, while also giving every one of them due process, and did not deport any children with cancer. Trump is removing an average of 661 people a day, vs. Biden’s daily average of 742, which is not millions, and will not even add up to one million in four years. During Trump’s first term he released criminals in order to jail asylum seekers, and that’s what is happening all over again.

And, mass deportation is the opposite of selectively deporting rapists and criminals. This is deporting the easiest people to find, who are the people showing up to immigration check-ins, maintaining their status and doing what they’re supposed to do. Immigrants have lower crime rates than native-born Americans, and multiple studies have found that immigration is linked to lower crime rates, homicide rates, and drug-related deaths. Immigrants make cities safer! But repeat a lie often enough, etc.

Whenever that man opens his mouth or pounds his little sausage-fingers on his keyboard, you can pretty much assume the truth is the opposite.

[Rolling Stone / ACLU / NBC / New York Times archive link / Trac Reports]

