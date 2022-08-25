Today in New York, a couple of dipshits named Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pled guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property after they stole Ashley Biden's rehab diary and sold it to Project Veritas. Remember these filthy ghouls? We talked about them before:

In early 2020, Ashley Biden, who had struggled with addiction, was staying in a friend's house in Delray Beach, Florida. She decided to come back to Philadelphia during her father's campaign, but she left some things at the house, because she intended to return after the election. In her absence, the friend allowed another woman named Aimee Harris to move in. Harris found items belonging to Ashley Biden, including a diary she had kept during a stint in rehab, and decided to turn them into cash.



Harris teamed up with a buddy named Richard Kurlander, and the two of them successfully managed to sell the diary to Project Veritas for $40,000, because they are disgusting people who should never live this down as long as they live.

And apparently these two sorry excuses for human beings have been doing quite a bit of talking themselves, to the FBI and the nice people at the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Here's a fun little snippet from the Criminal Information filed today:



After HARRIS stole the property, she enlisted KURLANDER to help her facilitate its sale. HARRIS and KURLANDER then met in Manhattan with employees of an organization based in Mamaroneck, New York (the "Organization"). During that meeting, HARRIS described the circumstances of how she had obtained the property, and provided the property to the Organization. After the meeting, and at the Organization's request, HARRIS and KURLANDER returned to Florida to obtain more of the Victim's property in order to provide it to the Organization. They later met with an Organization employee in Florida and gave that employee more of the Victim's stolen property, believing that the Organization would transport or cause the transport of the stolen property from Florida to the Organization's offices in New York. The Organization then did so. Ultimately, the Organization paid HARRIS and KURLANDER each $20,000.

Yeah , Project Veritas is based is Mamaroneck. And yeah , Veritas and its leader James O'Keefe's house were both raided in November , as were the homes of two of his associates.

As detailed in the information, the pair first tried to sell the diary to the Trump campaign. "Omg. Coming with stuff that neither one of us have seen or spoken about," Harris texted Kurlander en route to a Trump event in September. "I can't wait to show you what Mama has to bring Papa."

To its credit, the campaign told them to go to the FBI, because Trump only accepts stolen stuff from Russia, ALLEGEDLY. So the pair set up a meeting with Project Veritas, who directed them to go back and take more of Ashley Biden's personal belongings to verify the authenticity of the diary.

Naturally, the pair exchanged extensive messages documenting their negotiations with Veritas:

I'm expecting that they're gonna pay up to $100,000 each maybe more ... I made it so that the 10,000 is NOT your only payment as it was written and if this does turn into something good or blockbusting then I'll get us more money. They of course come I across as the nicest people in the world but their job is to pay the least and they aren't your or my best friends. They are in a sketchy business and here they are taking what's literally a stolen diary and info ... and trying to make a story that will ruin [the Victim's] life and try and effect the election.

Some people are too stupid to crime.

In the event, Veritas didn't end up publishing the diary, although it did try to get the Biden people to verify that it was real, making what the campaign described as extortionate demands for a meeting with the future president. The diary did end up posted on a website even less reputable than Veritas. But, as the New York Times has reported, on November 8, 2020, about thirty seconds after the election was called for Biden, a lawyer named Adam Leo Bantner II showed up at the Delray Beach Police Department with a duffel bag full of Ashley Biden's belongings, claiming his client "got it from an unknown person at a hotel” and that it was "possibly stolen."

Yeah, possibly .

Let's take a wildass guess that this is not good news for James O'Keefe and his merry band of shitlords. Ah, well, couldn't happen to a nicer guy.

[ Information ]



Follow Liz Dye on Twitter!



Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty. And if you're ordering from Amazon, use this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?