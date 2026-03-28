Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
39m

My NO KINGS photos from Shaker Heights, OH.

https://ziggywiggy.substack.com/p/no-kings-shaker-heights-ohio?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

Tomorrow I will be collecting photos from Wonkers.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Edith Prickly's avatar
Edith Prickly
4hEdited

Jesus, Ka$h is the physical embodiment of cringe.

And surprise surprise, the company that makes Sharpies says the dementia patient hallucinated their “deal”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWb5SBzgotC/?igsh=dXowbnBkOHU3cTVu

Reply
Share
5 replies
683 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture