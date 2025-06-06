Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Yes of course Trump’s blanket travel ban is stupid bad wrong, but I’m just much more concerned with the people who live here and are being ICE jailed, terrorized, and tortured than the ones who haven’t come in yet (to be ICE jailed, terrorized, and tortured). And of course it’s “because of Boulder” but he doesn’t touch the Boulder guy’s home country of Egypt why would he ($$$). (Status Kuo)

Trump hideyholing all the FDA farm reports and inflation-money reports and all the other reports that businesses in particular need to know to plan things, as if “planning things” is worth a single shit to the gremlins that live in Donald Trump’s pants. (The Fucking News)

Hey, anybody been to the grocery store yesterday? IT REAL BAD! No link, I just went to the grocery store.

Oh, look, here’s one. No they’re not.

Hey is it time to cut Medicare yet? (Politico)

Sure, Politico says “Democrats” are wondering if we can rope Elon Musk back into the tent. First up, shut the fuck up, no tent needs to be big enough for (grossly unpopular!) Nazi Friends. Second, “Democrats” is just Ro Khanna, obviously. Puhleez. (The Bulwark / Paul Krugman)

That said, if you want to go on Bluesky to look at the screencaps of tweets from Elon calling Donald Trump a liar and saying Trump owes him his presidency, I would never deprive you of some fun! Or read this Wired! This Wired works! (Wired)

Karine Jean-Pierre has written a book about “working in a broken White House” and leaving the Democratic Party, described in WaPo as being due to “the three weeks that led to Biden’s abandoning his bid for a second term and the betrayal by the Democratic Party that led to his decision.” (Even though she just said it was a “broken White House.”) I know some of you agree with that assessment about the Democrats betraying Joe Biden. I don't. I think he was a transformational president — until Donald Trump detransformed it all — and I don't think he has any form of dementia, but I have an 82-year-old mother who does, and people losing a step are the last to know when they're no longer up for it. He was no longer up for it. It would have been a bloodbath. Anyway, I’m not mad at Karine Jean-Pierre, I’m plenty mad at lots of Democrats right now too! Just not for that reason. (Washington Post)

How’s about a couple-few subpoenas and investigations into Joe Biden Old, and Joe Biden’s Doctors HENGH, and Joe Biden Autopen? That should distract everyone from Donald Trump’s cancer-clone-robot-deathwatch. (Jeff Tiedrich)

Oh here’s something disgusting! This young man wrote an AI to harass all the administrators at Brown, and got a New York Times profile out of it. It’s super-duper-really gross! (Don Moynihan)

A commenter yesterday took issue with our plea to pregnant women to get COVID-vaxxed, saying that “Europe” no longer recommends it for pregnant women, and are we INSANE? Well, I googled it, and while the UK no longer does — and I’m not entirely enamored with the UK’s healthcare decisionmaking lately anyway! — here’s the first thing I found about that (cost-based) decision: University of Manchester all like WHAT THE FUCK, ARE YOU KIDDING US WITH US, YOU IDIOTS? (Paraphrase.) Pregnant women, please get the COVID vax! (University of Manchester)

YAY! Trans friends through history! (And fuck you Pete Hegseth, you absolute nothing.) (Erin in the Morning)

“The Westboro Baptist Church. Rick Santorum and the Republicans like him—eminently mockable stooges oblivious to their inevitable, total cultural defeat. LOL.” And much much more. Pride Month, And What It Means To John Paul Brammer.

New Zealand Parliament votes to suspend the HAKA WARRIORS who HAKAED THEM RIGHT IN THEIR FACES. (Guardian)

For this, we will take a moment to relive the fucking glory.

EVAN POPS IN! And it’s the first newsletter of Pride month at my Moral High Ground side project. Therefore, it’s time for Happy Pride! Conservative Christian Leaders Groom And Abuse Kids. Not Drag Queens. Get over there and share and subscribe! [The Moral High Ground]

