House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is not taking any shit from Barely Speaker Kevin McCarthy, and he is treating McCarthy's threats to refuse to seat Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell on the House Intelligence Committee with all the respect they deserve. McCarthy has been just cold making up shit about Schiff lying to the American people in Donald Trump's first impeachment, and making silly little insinuations regarding the secrets the FBI tells in briefings about Swalwell. It's all as credible as McCarthy is.

Because it was one million years ago in political time, you might have forgotten what Republicans thinkAdam Schiff lied to the American people about. If you are a longtime Wonkette reader, do the words "TREASON PARAPHRASE" ring any bells? Anyway, click those links for refresher.

Also, reminder! Eric Swalwell has never been accused of any kind of wrongdoing. Republicans just yell on Fox News the name of the Chinese spy who tried to associate with him, the one he immediately distanced himself from when the FBI briefed him. That's it.

But McCarthy is mad, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is his best friend now — "I will never leave that woman," said McCarthy recently to one of his friends — and this is PAYBACK for Democrats removing her and Arizona's Paul Gosar from their committees after January 6. It's PAYBACK because then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi was mean and wouldn't even let seditionist Republicans serve on the January 6 Select Committee investigating the seditionist insurrection. It's PAYBACK because of Schiff's and Swalwell's involvement with the impeachments of Donald Trump, and the investigations into Trump's ties with Russia.

(“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump." — Kevin McCarthy, June 15, 2016. Golly, how do we always have that quote so handy? It is like we have it bookmarked or something.)

ANYWAY, point is, Jeffries does not give a fuck, as he explained in an extremely in-your-face letter to McCarthy this weekend, informing him of his decision to place Schiff and Swalwell on Intelligence right where they belong.

Jeffries writes to McCarthy that his denial of these seats to Swalwell and Schiff "runs counter to the serious and sober mission of the Intelligence Committee." He recounts why Greene and Gosar were removed from their committees, in bipartisan votes that "found them unfit to serve on standing committees for directly inciting violence against their colleagues."

He dryly noted that neither Schiff nor Swalwell have ever "exhibited violent thoughts or behavior." In other words, our people are not a problem. Your people are a problem. Oh yeah, and speaking of your people , McCarthy had no problem with putting "serial fraudster George Santos" on committees. Hakeem Jeffries is not being extremely subtle here.

So that's all happening.

McCarthy has also threatened to try to deny Rep. Ilhan Omar a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, because of anti-Semitic things she has said and has apologized for. (You know how Republicans care about fighting anti-Semitism; it is their passion. ) That's different from the Schiff/Swalwell situation, though, because it involves a full vote by the House, whereas because Intel is a select committee, the speake can simply veto members.

Ergo, the fact that Jeffries is doing this and sending this letter loudly says, "Oh yes please, let's have this fight. Let's have it right where America can see it."

We know which fighter we're betting on, and it's not the idiot from California whose dumb face always looks like it's watching its first fireworks show.

That guy sucks. You hear how many votes it took for him to get elected speaker? Bakersfield isn't sending its best.

