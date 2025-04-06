This truck looped around again and again, and I kept missing it and getting video of my foot instead. “Fuck Trump and fuck you for voting for him.”

Yesterday, Shy, Donna Rose, and I joined an unknown number of thousands of our Detroit neighbors and marched up and down Woodward a mile and a half each way. And it was fucking wonderful. Here’s my favorite Garrett Bucks explaining one of the ways why the 1300 protests around the country matters.

I’d say even more important is striking fear into the hearts of Congress.

Also more important is people’s awesome signs.

Have some Detroit!

Hey, that’s me and Donna in our IMPEACH hats! Shy gave a ton of them away to anyone who admired them. We didn’t have our own sign so some nice ladies gave us that one about money, which is fine. We like money.

Speaking of Donna Rose, first she attached herself to the Detroit DSA guys, then found the protest savant inside herself that had been there all along. Her perfectly clear, superbly shrill shout of SHOW ME WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE was met by a THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE that was so MASSIVE and IMMEDIATE I can’t even describe it, and could only calmly tell her she has a good voice for protest. She told us later she “felt empowered” by it. That’s because you are, sweetheart.

Last picture: Your friends Frank and Anne, Wonkers of love!

And I took some video so you can hear HOW CONSTANT the honking was. There wasn’t 10 seconds without it. It was almost as if Detroit, Michigan, does not care for Donald Trump!

Have some empowerment.

And, eight fucking years ago now, her first one, when she was one, at the Women’s March.

Goddammit.

Your friend Ziggy Wiggy has compiled your photos from around the nation. Enjoy. Be together. We need each other.

We’re postponing today’s Cakes We Like until next weekend, and we may or may not have a Dom Was There from DC’s protest later today. We love you.