We guess somebody pulled the “oh shit” alarm over at Fox News and said it’s time to focus on what really matters: scaring the shit out of the half-dead, chairborne white racists who constitute their viewership and the Republican base. Sean Hannity, being one of the stupidest people on the network — y’all have heard what Rupert Murdoch really thinks of him — answered the call. It’s entirely possible the monologue below is something Hannity believes in his heart. He’s just not the brightest boy.

But here you go. Joe Biden is going to take away the air conditioner in your backyard and the stove in your kitchen and the fridge in your kitchen and the meat in the fridge in your kitchen and the pickles in the fridge in your kitchen and and the measuring cups in your kitchen DO YOU HEAR HIM, STUPID FEARFUL WHITE PEOPLE, JOE BIDEN IS GOING TO TAKE AWAY ALL OF IT.

“As it turns out, Americans seem to miss prosperity and peace and stability and safety and security. They see what Biden is doing at the border, they know he has been spending recklessly, they see Biden inflation. It is starting to surge yet again. “They reject the overbearing Green New Deal regulations.”

The economy is really strong and Biden’s pandemic recovery has been the best in the entire developed world. The Green New Deal is not law, but the MAGA cowfucks eating deep-fried chicken finger soup with their hands while they watch Hannity don’t know that. He stupid, they stupid.

“You know? You gotta get an electric vehicle. They want to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner. They want to even take away your meat.”

They are going to take away your car in the garage and replace it with a different car and take away your stove and replace it with stove and then they are going to take your Lee Greenwood Bible and replace it with one that isn’t even autographed by Trump and he is going to take away your nouns and and replace it with pronouns and something something transgender.

“The high taxes he’s pushing for, the vilification of those that work hard, risk capital, and definitely pay their fair share and then some.”

Sorry, can’t hear Sean Hannity over all that billionaire cock he’s sucking, the people his viewers will literally never be anything like.

“They look at their phones and TV and they see a decrepit politician struggling to get off the stairs of Air Force One, the baby steps. And is so obviously unable to perform the duties of his job. There is nothing that Obama can do, Clinton can do to cover up that disaster.”

Y’all notice how he’s telling his dumbass viewers what to think, while allegedly explaining to them what “Americans” think? Cute trick.

And on the subject of Biden’s decrepitude and unfitness, what was that thing Donald Trump tweeted the other day? '

I’m not running to terminate the ACA, AS CROOKED JOE BUDEN DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME, I’m running to CLOSE THE BORDER, STOP INFLATION, MAKE OUR ECONOMY GREAT, STRENGTHEN OUR MILITARY, AND MAKE THE ACA, or OBAMACARE, AS IT IS KNOWN, MUCH BETTER, STRONGER, AND FAR LESS EXPENSIVE. IN OTHER WORDS, MAKE THE ACA MUCH, MUCH, MUCH BETTER FOR FAR LESS MONEY (OR COST) TO OUR GREST AMERICAN CITIZENS, WHO HAVE BEEN DECIMATED BY BIDEN, HIS RECORD INFLATION, BAD ECONOMY, AFGHANISTAN CATASTROPHE, AND JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING ELSE. CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS, BY FAR, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES! MAGA2024

AS CROOKED JOE BUDEN DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME, wrote Trump.

Tell us more about Joe Biden’s brain.

Just kidding, Hannity can go fuck himself with all the kitchen appliances he’s trying to prevent Joe Biden from confiscating.

Goddamned idiot.

OPEN THREAD.

[video via Acyn]

