Hello and Happy weekend!

Today is, of course, the day after Halloween, or as I like to think of it “Also Halloween, because it’s Saturday and there’s still Halloween stuff happening and it’s still acceptable to wear a costume in public.” It’s also All Saints Day, which is a Catholic holiday celebrating all of the saints, not a holiday celebrating the clothing line or the 1990s British girl group.

Although your first present is still going to be this number, because it is a bop, even if I am very unclear on what the plot of this music video is meant to be.

Do you have a favorite saint? Because I have a few. St. Fiacre, the patron saint of French cab drivers, hemorrhoids, gardeners and venereal disease; St. Drogo, the patron saint of coffee houses and unattractive people; and St. Agatha of Sicily, the one always depicted holding her own boobs on a platter.

There are also pastries based on her boobs, called minne di Sant’Agata, and they are … not my favorite (there’s candied citron in them, which I also hate to discover in my sfogliatelle). Someday I will tell you all about the wide world of genitalia-based pastries — which, in case you were wondering, does in fact include cannoli — but today is not that day.

Why? Because it’s still Halloween! Thus, I am bringing you a super weird Christian television show from the 1980s (I think?) called Fire by Nite, which features both fake Satanist-turned-Christian-comedian Mike Warnke and fake Satanic ritual abuse survivor (and fake Holocaust survivor) Laurel Rose Wilson.

You are welcome.

Also too, here is Tim Curry singing “Halloween Song” from the 1986 movie The Worst Witch, which also starred Diana Rigg and Fairuza Balk.

Again, you are welcome.

I have also brought you The State’s 43rd Annual Halloween Special, which I haven’t seen but which I’m sure is enjoyable! It’s also doubly appropriate, as I’m pretty sure that Ken Marino is a vampire, as he’s basically been the same age since at least Veronica Mars and maybe even this.

