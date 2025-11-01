Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
1h

<Do you have a favorite saint?>

I’m partial to St. Vincent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
29mEdited

I'm fascinated by the Catholic Church's strange obsession with saintly relics.

At St. Stephen's church in Budapest, there's a reliquary containing the shriveled hand of St. Stephen. Put a one euro coin in a coin slot, and a light comes on inside the reliquary for a minute or so, so that you can admire the venerable relic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
155 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture