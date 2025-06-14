Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️'s avatar
Land Shark 🇺🇦 🏳️‍⚧️
2h

Chicago congresswoman @repdeliaramirez hands Kristi Noem a letter of resignation and encourages her to use it 👀

https://bsky.app/profile/thetnholler.bsky.social/post/3lrl5eb4jgs2u

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

Kden, we're heading out to our 𝗡𝗢 𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦! ( https://www.nokings.org/ ) protest. For us Americans who are marching today, remember

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱, 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
151 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture