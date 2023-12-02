This is Smooshy. Smooshy will actually let you belly rub him without attacking! Courtesy of our friend Dirk.

Happy weekend! And happy Business of Popping Corn Day, Bartender Appreciation Day, Rhubarb Vodka Day, National Fritters Day, Safety Razor Day, etc.!

I don’t quite get why it’s Business of Popping Corn Day and not Popcorn Day or even Popcorn Business Day. It’s a weird way to phrase that. It’s supposedly meant to honor Charles Cretors, who built the first commercial popcorn machine and founded his popcorn company on this date. I have a lot of questions about how this ended up being a holiday, but they will probably never be answered.

This week, your present is something that I, for one, definitely did not know existed until like five minutes ago. It is Method Man … rapping about Sour Patch Kids. It’s for a Sour Patch Kids video game called “World Gone Sour,” which I guess also existed.

I am very confused about, well, all of that, really. Are the Sour Patch Kids good or bad? I don’t know?

In case you, like me, are curious about what the hell the plot for a Sour Patch Kids video game would even be, Wikipedia has us covered:

The player takes the role of a green Sour Patch Kid who wishes to be eaten, as do other candy in the game. At the start of the game, the character and his red friend are about to be taken to a theater to be sold when a rip in the packaging causes the red candy to fall out. The packet is purchased by a movie-goer; when the green candy is about to be eaten the buyer trips causing the green candy to be thrown in the trash. He then sets off on a journey with the goal of being eaten, while encountering other abandoned Sour Patch Kids. He also meets corrupted Sour Patch Kids who have gone "sour" and are lashing out at others for being forgotten.

Vorarephilia feels like a pretty dark topic for a video game about movie theater candy! Also the movie-goer should not be eating any Sour Patch Kids if the inside wrapper is torn. They could be poisoned! And don’t eat Sour Patch Kids from the trash, either. That is unsanitary!

This game is no longer on the market, and I think we know why (it’s not because of Method Man).

