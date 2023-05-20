Today is Cher's 77th birthday, and if you spend any time around here on the weekends, you have probably picked up on the fact that I LOVE HER. Like I have seen Moonstruck 47,000 times and currently have Burlesque on in the background as I am typing this. You know that X-Files episode where a bunch of townsfolk are scared of a Frankenstein-type guy with two faces and it turns out he's a super nice fella who is super into Cher, and then Mulder and Scully take them all to a Cher concert? I cry everytime, because of how very relatable it is.

So, instead of writing an actual article for our end-of-the-day post, I am just going to post some good Cher videos.

Here is the time she played all of the parts in West Side Story , which is a fun game that we all played as children, except for how sometimes it was also Gypsy .





Honestly, this is exactly the kind of shit I would do if I were famous and had my own show, which is probably why I am not famous and do not have my own show. But Cher can do it, because of how she is Cher and she does what she wants, and fuck you if you don't like it. She do camp, she can do serious drama, and she can wear absolutely bananas outfits to the Academy Awards ...







Because, again, she is Cher and she does what she wants .



She can also sing a Beatles medley with Tina Turner and ... Kate Smith? Like the "God Bless America" lady, Kate Smith? I think? Seems a little weird in light of all of the very racist songs she sang. But whatever, let us just enjoy the Cher and Tina Turner of it all, and maybe that's not even the same Kate Smith I am thinking of.





Here she is singing Fernando in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! , which is a jam.

I especially like this medley of songs she and Bette Midler sang about me.

And, of course, the greatest moment in cinema history ...





You thought I was gonna go with the slap, but no, I surprised you. You are welcome!

