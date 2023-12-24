Source: Reddit

Today is Christmas Eve! For reasons I don’t 100 percent understand, this is a much bigger day for Italians than Actual Christmas Day, what with the Feast of Seven Fishes and letting Dad pretend we’ll all definitely go to midnight mass this year, right up until he falls asleep at 11pm.

Also for reasons I don’t 100 percent understand, my people are very, very big on novelty songs in general and Christmas novelty songs in particular. So you get an extra present these year in the form of people doing TikTok dances to the classic Lou Monte jam, “Dominick the Italian Christmas Donkey.”



I am also very into this tap dance situation, although I’m never going to complain about my dance recital outfits again.



And always remember — don’t bring sprinkle cookies. Bring pignoli cookies.

