The lovely P-Nut and Gary, courtesy of our pal David

Hello and happy weekend!

Today, apparently, is Drive Your Studebaker Day, which I sadly cannot celebrate because I don’t even own a car, nevermind a Studebaker. I would though, if I had one! My preference has always been for squarish cars, anyway. It is also Supernatural Day, which I also won’t celebrate because it has not been long enough since my last rewatch.

It is also the birthday of one Ms. Jean Smart, whom we all love and adore, and in celebration of that, allow me to present you with the first episode of High Society — which was meant to be the American version of Absolutely Fabulous.

It … was not. But we still love her!

And here she is playing my favorite FBI profiler, Candice DeLong, in a Lifetime movie. ACAB, obviously, but Deadly Women is my jam and I really like it when she just randomly changes wigs for no reason in the middle of the show.

Anyway, if you still haven’t watched Hacks, go watch Hacks, which is obviously better than either of these!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



Donate Once!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!