Hello and happy weekend!
Today, apparently, is Drive Your Studebaker Day, which I sadly cannot celebrate because I don’t even own a car, nevermind a Studebaker. I would though, if I had one! My preference has always been for squarish cars, anyway. It is also Supernatural Day, which I also won’t celebrate because it has not been long enough since my last rewatch.
It is also the birthday of one Ms. Jean Smart, whom we all love and adore, and in celebration of that, allow me to present you with the first episode of High Society — which was meant to be the American version of Absolutely Fabulous.
It … was not. But we still love her!
And here she is playing my favorite FBI profiler, Candice DeLong, in a Lifetime movie. ACAB, obviously, but Deadly Women is my jam and I really like it when she just randomly changes wigs for no reason in the middle of the show.
Anyway, if you still haven’t watched Hacks, go watch Hacks, which is obviously better than either of these!
Talk amongst yourselves!
The first car I ever had a crush on was a 1960 or '61 Studebaker Hawk, when I was in middle school. My mom, having no sense of logic, didn't want to buy it for me so it could be mine when I turned 16. Heck, it was far less obsolete then than her '73 Chevy, now my beloved Vlad The Impala, is now.
Open Thread Chat Sept. 13. Caturday! Funny furry faces. https://substack.com/chat/1783367/post/a925f516-7125-4495-b11b-3a2ac7e5a851