And here is the very demure Charlie, courtesy of our pal Gay

Happy Weekend!

Today is Etch-A-Sketch Day, a toy that I did not know what the hell to do with when I was a kid. I think I made some “stairs” and some boxes and maybe a janky looking circle, but absolutely nothing that resembled a drawing of any kind. To be fair, my actual drawings also did not really resemble much of anything, either.

Far more impressive, however, is this Etch-a-Sketch drawing of Bernie Sanders, created by Etch-a-Sketch artist Princess Etch.

That is absolutely bananas. I am impressed!

I tried to find some other kind of fun Etch-a-Sketch content and failed. I did, however, find this incredible commercial for another toy made by Ohio Art — the Disco Dance Machine. And honestly I would be remiss if I did not bless you with it.

This may very well have been the first karaoke machine (sort of!) sold in the US. Karaoke started in Japan in the early 1970s, but didn’t really make it over here until the late ‘80s, so truly, it was ahead of its time. I can’t tell you much more about it than that, because there is very little information available about it on the internet, but I like to think that this was the only song it played, over and over and over again. Just nothing but “disco, disco, disco, disco dance machi-ine,” on repeat, forever.

Today is also Malala Day, marking Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai’s birthday, and in recognition of that, allow me to present you with what I would say is a pretty sweet jam — “Malala Made Me Do It” from We Are Ladyparts, which is goddamned fabulous, if you haven’t seen it.

Honestly never thought anything would top the Josie and the Pussycats movie for me in terms of great songs by fake bands, but here we are!

