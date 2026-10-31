Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Tonight's movie is a classic slasher flick, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
3h

There was a Halloween Party in the apartment office yesterday. I was one of three that wore a costume. It was nice talking with people, though.

One older lady said to me - "you must get all the guys, with those tits", which I was not expecting.

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