Happy Weekend!
It’s Halloween, and hopefully you are happy with whatever your plans are for this evening/weekend — whether that means getting dressed up and going out or just avoiding all humanity whatsoever. Or somewhere in the middle? Whatever does it for you, I hope you are doing that.
Maybe you just want to stay home and watch some slasher films Well, the 20/20 of … some time in the 1980s(???) is not so sure you should be doing that! Or at least that your kids perhaps should not. Did you know that they can get some very bloody and violent films at the Blockbuster these days? Keep an eye out!
And because I am a great lover of tradition, I will once again be bringing you Carol Burnett, Chita Rivera, and Morticia herself, Caterina Valente, singing “I Enjoy Being A Girl” from Flower Drum Song, a Rodgers and Hammerstein, which I have never actually seen.
And speaking of musicals, I am also bringing you the original ending of Little Shop of Horrors, in which Audrey takes over the world!
And now for something … very different. A 1-900 number from back in the heyday of 900 numbers, where you could call and hear random people’s stories of seeing aliens and ghosts and what have you. Also a lot of screaming, one would assume!
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Wonkette
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Detroit MI 48238
Talk amongst yourselves!
Tonight's movie is a classic slasher flick, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.
There was a Halloween Party in the apartment office yesterday. I was one of three that wore a costume. It was nice talking with people, though.
One older lady said to me - "you must get all the guys, with those tits", which I was not expecting.