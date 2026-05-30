The lovely Katja, courtesy of our pal MDVA!

Happy Weekend!

Today is International Hug Your Cat Day, which I think should be celebrated on every day ever, because hugging cats is great!

As such, your first post is something I have definitely posted here before, but which is a very good time always, and if you never saw it during its heyday … well, you’re welcome!

And, of course, here is the very classic cat massage video for those of you who would like to go a little bit further in your cat pursuits.

Also, for those of you who really just want to dance …. well, here you go! It’s a dance! A cat dance!

And since it’s International Hug Your Cat Day … it’s about that time. The time when i tell you that if you want your cat (or dog, or whatever else) to be a STAR, send me a pic at robyn@wonkette.com, with the subject line “Pet Pics” (I filter, otherwise I’m not going to see it, and make sure it is in LANDSCAPE mode. If you don’t know what landscape mode is, just google it. It means the picture is the long way rather than the tall way!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

Or if you’d just like to donate just once …



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Wonkette

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Talk amongst yourselves!