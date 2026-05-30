Wonkette

Wonkette

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Diane's Less Hostile Username's avatar
Diane's Less Hostile Username
3h

Tuna-Boy is no a hugger, nor am I. At best, he lays next to me and then I reach over and put my arm around him.

I am at the zoo this morning where they have just let the giraffes 🦒 out of the barn. Everyone was frisky and kicking their legs. The babby nursed for a minute. One giraffe paraded by the fence to show off it's spots. I will feed one in just a bit.

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Yopi's avatar
Yopi
3h

5/30/2026: Trump enters Situation Room to make 'final determination' on Iran.

We'll use this non-comment again, We'll just change 2026 to 2027.

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