Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Harry perched atop the back of my desk chair. Happy Caturday!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-305766040?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Thalia Is Not Amused's avatar
Thalia Is Not Amused
3h

My son is heading back to Albuquerque today, and I'm bereft. It's been so nice having him here the past few days. He's really been struggling the past few months, and very worried about his dad. Seeing us both really seemed to help him. I know it helped us! Having a car will really help him, too. I hope Brownie is as good to him as she was for me. Menotsure is loaning me his Escape to use until we find me another car, and I'm so grateful for that. I can't begin to describe what a wonderful friend this man is! More proof that Wonketters are some of the best people around. Okay, going to hold back my tears until they drive off. Here’s hoping, anyway.

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