Happy Kid Inventor's Day, To Anyone Who Has Ever Invented A Kid!
That might not be what they mean, but whatever.
Happy Weekend!
Today is Kid Inventor’s Day, which I am taking as a day during which you invent a kid, like in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Because “kid inventors” as in “kids who invent things” is just too cutesy. Not that I didn’t invent things as a kid. I mean, I’m pretty sure that I invented putting Special K on ice cream (with cinnamon! it tastes like fried ice cream!) and now that’s kind of a thing (well, cornflakes are, anyway).
Appropriately, your first present is the trailer for Invisible Child, a 1999 Lifetime movie starring, rather impressively, Rita Wilson and Victor Garber. Victor Garber! In a Lifetime movie like a common Eric Roberts! Can you believe?
Weirdly, it turns out that I have seen this and do not remember doing so! I was excited to see that it was free on Amazon Prime, and there was the “restart this movie” right there. I shouldn’t be surprised, as it definitely sounds like my exact shit, as I love both Lifetime movies and Stephen Sondheim musicals, but I don’t remember it! Oh well!
Next up, apropos of nothing other than it being on the front page of r/obscuremedia today, I bring you “Your Cat Wants A Massage,” which I shall present to you without comment.
Talk amongst yourselves!
From FB: "I like presidents who don’t have to be gifted Nobel peace prizes out of pity because they’re they’re emotionally 3 years old."
Nebraska mom Jamie Bonkiewicz filmed her interaction with Secret Service agents who came to her door because of a tweet.
“The Secret Service came to my door today because of a tweet. No threats. No violence. Just words. That’s where we are now,” she wrote on X in a thread about the ordeal.
“For anyone doubting me. Here they are,” Bonkiewicz said, posting a photo of a local police officer and the federal agent as she stood with her screen door open.
She was asked about the comments she made online, and she made it clear, “I want to see their trials.”
He then asked if she goes to protests, which she refused to answer.
“Why do you want to know that?” Bonkiewicz asked.
“I’m just curious,” he responded. “For certain questionnaires, we have to ask.”
He asked if there were weapons in the house and she said there were not. Bonkiewicz was also asked if she “traveled to any Democratic functions or rallies.”
“Something like this, a veiled threat,” he said, shrugging. “Is it a threatening nature? Now that I know you didn’t mean anything by it, it’s basically a non-issue.”
He asked her again what she meant by the comment, and she made it clear she was talking about officials having Nuremberg-style tribunals for those who enabled unlawful behavior.
https://www.alternet.org/trump-secret-service-2674904650/