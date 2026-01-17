Wonkette

From FB: "I like presidents who don’t have to be gifted Nobel peace prizes out of pity because they’re they’re emotionally 3 years old."

Nebraska mom Jamie Bonkiewicz filmed her interaction with Secret Service agents who came to her door because of a tweet.

“The Secret Service came to my door today because of a tweet. No threats. No violence. Just words. That’s where we are now,” she wrote on X in a thread about the ordeal.

“For anyone doubting me. Here they are,” Bonkiewicz said, posting a photo of a local police officer and the federal agent as she stood with her screen door open.

She was asked about the comments she made online, and she made it clear, “I want to see their trials.”

He then asked if she goes to protests, which she refused to answer.

“Why do you want to know that?” Bonkiewicz asked.

“I’m just curious,” he responded. “For certain questionnaires, we have to ask.”

He asked if there were weapons in the house and she said there were not. Bonkiewicz was also asked if she “traveled to any Democratic functions or rallies.”

“Something like this, a veiled threat,” he said, shrugging. “Is it a threatening nature? Now that I know you didn’t mean anything by it, it’s basically a non-issue.”

He asked her again what she meant by the comment, and she made it clear she was talking about officials having Nuremberg-style tribunals for those who enabled unlawful behavior.

https://www.alternet.org/trump-secret-service-2674904650/

