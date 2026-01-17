The lovely Doppelganger, courtesy of our pal ImJustBen

Happy Weekend!

Today is Kid Inventor’s Day, which I am taking as a day during which you invent a kid, like in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Because “kid inventors” as in “kids who invent things” is just too cutesy. Not that I didn’t invent things as a kid. I mean, I’m pretty sure that I invented putting Special K on ice cream (with cinnamon! it tastes like fried ice cream!) and now that’s kind of a thing (well, cornflakes are, anyway).

Appropriately, your first present is the trailer for Invisible Child, a 1999 Lifetime movie starring, rather impressively, Rita Wilson and Victor Garber. Victor Garber! In a Lifetime movie like a common Eric Roberts! Can you believe?

Weirdly, it turns out that I have seen this and do not remember doing so! I was excited to see that it was free on Amazon Prime, and there was the “restart this movie” right there. I shouldn’t be surprised, as it definitely sounds like my exact shit, as I love both Lifetime movies and Stephen Sondheim musicals, but I don’t remember it! Oh well!

Next up, apropos of nothing other than it being on the front page of r/obscuremedia today, I bring you “Your Cat Wants A Massage,” which I shall present to you without comment.

Talk amongst yourselves!