Yeah, that’s right. It’s Labor Day. Summer’s over, unless you are a stickler for the solstice. That means it’s time for one last cook out with family, friends, or just yourself and some charcoal.

I might keep it simple this year and try Alison Roman’s steak tartare but not so tartare my wife won’t eat it.

The Whole Foods near my son’s school had a great deal on spare ribs, so I picked up a rack and will grill them according to Carla Lalli Music’s technique below. (Yes, she’s related to the great Lorenzo Music, and yes, I’m still keeping it simple.)

I rarely grill my own burgers, as economy of scale is a challenge. The kid’s a vegetarian, so it’s just Mrs. Robinson and me. I end up stuck with extra hamburger buns for days. However, if you’re expecting a lot of hungry guests, here’s a J. Kenji Lopez-Alt special.

I’m enjoying the current season of Only Murders In The Building and just realized I somehow never watched the second season. I have plenty of binging material for the holiday.

You might’ve noticed that I love interior design in general, but set design specifically is an art form I appreciate as a play typer guy. The work on Only Murders is exquisite.

Yes, it’s not technically fall but the softer light and cooler air have already arrived here in Portland, Oregon, at least. Unfortunately, much of the nation still endures extreme heat, thanks to climate change. AccuWeather forecasts record-breaking temperatures over the long weekend.

High temperatures in the 90s F will be widespread across the Plains states through the holiday weekend, with pockets of 100-degree readings stretching from parts of South Dakota to Texas. Temperatures at these levels are 10-20 degrees above the historical averages, approaching or even eclipsing daily record territory.

I should probably keep this holiday post light and share some refreshing drinks for the heat wave.

That’s enough labor from me for this Labor Day. Remember to thank the unions and activists who made this long weekend possible! See you Tuesday.

