Go buy yourself a nice original Gutenberg Bible, as shown here in a 2009 photo. This one was probably completed around 1455 and was purchased in 1847 by James Lenox. It lives at the New York Public Library and on Wikipedia.

Listen up, fellow nerds: Today is my favorite religious holiday. It is Independent Bookstore Day, which means shopping, but you can feel good about it! You’re supporting a locally owned establishment! You’re a job creator! You can buy books in so many languages, including Braille! You can even buy AUDIOBOOKS through some of your favorite indie bookshops! AAAAAAAAH FUCK ME UP INDEPENDENT BOOKSTORE DAY I LOVE YOOOOOOU!

I put out the call online for favorite independent bookshops, and people had so many suggestions! I tried to mention as many as possible, but this is not comprehensive. Also, I haven’t visited all of these joints personally, so cannot attest to their excellence or lack thereof. I am well aware alla youse will have suggestions in the comments, too.

Please note in particular in your suggestions whether the bookstore has an excellent bookstore PET. This will make me go to a place.

One more thing — if you can’t get to a bookshop in person or simply do not prefer crowds, placing an online order or phone call order is almost always easy. They’ll usually special-order something they don’t have in stock.

California

Berkeley — Sleepy Cat Books

Los Angeles (Inglewood) — The Salt Eaters Bookshop

I love Skylight Books and need to start getting my nails done again.

Los Angeles (Los Feliz) — Skylight Books (my favorite bookstore in Los Angeles)

Los Angeles (West Adams) — Reparations Club

Los Angeles (West Hollywood) — Book Soup (where Rebecca had her book reading, and where she says at least one of you faithful terrible ones works!)

Florida

Miami Beach — Books and Books

Sarasota — Bookstore1

Georgia

Athens — Avid Bookshop

Atlanta — Bookish

Ellijay — Hemlock Bazaar

Illinois

Chicago — Check out 2024 Chicagoland Bookstore Crawl

Chicago (Andersonville) — Women & Children First

Chicago (Lincoln Square) — The Book Cellar

Chicago (Logan Square) — City Lit Books

Chicago (Pilsen) — Pilsen Community Books

Chicago (Rogers Park) — The Armadillo’s Pillow

Highland Park — Secret World Books

Indiana

Indianapolis — Ujamaa Community Bookstore

Massachusetts

Boston (Coolidge Corner) — Brookline Booksmith

“Near Boston” (Harvard Square) — Grolier Poetry Bookshop

Salem — Wicked Good Books

Minnesota

Minneapolis — Moon Palace Books

Red Wing — Fair Trade Books

Saint Paul — Black Garnet Books

Montana

Bozeman — Country Bookshelf

Missoula — Shakespeare & Co.

New Mexico

Las Cruces — COAS Books

New York

Brooklyn (Fort Greene) — Greenlight Bookstore

Brooklyn (Greenpoint) — Word

Kingston — Rough Draft Bar & Books

Manhattan — Rizzoli Bookstore

Woodstock — The Golden Notebook

New Jersey

Collingswood — Ida’s Bookshop

Jersey City — Word

Princeton — Labyrinth Books

North Carolina

Asheville — Malaprops (my favorite bookstore in the whole wide world)

Chapel Hill — Flyleaf Books

Ohio

Cleveland Heights — Mac’s Backs

Oregon

Portland — Powell’s Books

Pennsylvania

New Hope — Farley’s Bookshop

Philadelphia — Harriett’s Bookshop

Texas

Austin — Book People

Houston — Check out 2024 Houston Independent Bookstore Crawl

Again, I know I didn’t catch ‘em all. Therefore, please share ur thoughts in the comments. Thanks and have a great weekend!

