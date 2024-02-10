Valkyrie, courtesy of our friend Dee!

Hello and Happy Weekend!

It’s National Flannel Day, so go ahead and get your Kurt Cobain on! I guess? I could be wrong but I kind of feel like Kurt Cobain is one of the few celebrities I can mention around here without someone getting all “Ew, and I should know about this person why?” So maybe this is a good time for everyone? I do own two flannels, but admittedly I might still be wearing the sparkly silver cocktail dress I wore to the opera last night.

This week, your present is honestly one of the most fabulous/bizarre things I have seen in a while. It is a “video podcast” made by a young fella “in hopes of getting on the news one day” in which he talks about … ovaries. It has some fabulously quotable lines like “Babies are what all humans become one day” and honestly this one is going to stick with me for a while.

Enjoy!

