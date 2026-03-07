Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly's avatar
Holly
2h

True story about me and cereal. There's one cereal that I love above all others and you might find this silly but there's a reason for my enduring love of Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch. My son would only eat Peanut Butter Cap'n Crunch. That and ONLY that. Nothing else would do. He would take the box into the family room and plop down and eat half the box while watching Mr. Rogers/Sesame Street etc. I would sometimes join him on the floor with the box between us digging in by the handful. I still occasionally buy a box in his memory and eat right outta the box like we use to. It's a good memory and the taste brings so many of those wonderful memories back to me. You'd never think that a box of cereal could do that, but I can tell you some of the strangest things can trigger memories and this cereal does exactly that for me - in a good/sad way.

In Yuri's honor I will make flapjacks - just a little different - by making a Swedish pancake because his grandmother was a Swede (Norma Jean the Great) and both of them should be remembered on this auspicious day with smothered flapjacks done with Swedish flair.

Reply
Share
7 replies
2Cats2Furious's avatar
2Cats2Furious
2h

I did NOT just get a message from Uber offering me a $20 discount off my next 2 rides if I agree to have a teenage driver. I’m just hallucinating, right??

I guess this is how the world ends. Not with a bang, but in a fiery car crash with a teenage driver.

Reply
Share
8 replies
321 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture