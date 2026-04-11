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2Cats2Furious's avatar
2Cats2Furious
3hEdited

Y’all. New polling shows Mayor Mamdani has approval ratings higher than the Mad King, who must be furious.

I love this for our peeps in NYC.

https://archive.is/20260408091539/https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/08/nyregion/mamdani-approval-rating.html

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oblivias's avatar
oblivias
2h

This post makes me miss Woman in the Persistence. She was the Wonkette cheese monger and turned me on to Saint Augur blue. RIP Katy.

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