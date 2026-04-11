A very sleepy Alice, courtesy of our pal Joy

Happy Weekend?

Do you like cheese? I know I do! Today is, apparently, National Cheese Fondue Day, which is super awkward given the fact that fondue is not much of a thing anymore, which is disappointing on the ground that cheese is delicious.

So here, because I love you, is a weird commercial about how cheese is glorious!

You are welcome.

Here is a man who really loves his nachos!

Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!

And because I genuinely do love you all, your last present is something VERY special! A weird blob man who hankers for a hunk of cheese.

You are welcome!



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Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238

Talk amongst yourselves!