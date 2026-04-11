Happy National Fondue Day, To All Who Love Cheese
I also love cheese!
Happy Weekend?
Do you like cheese? I know I do! Today is, apparently, National Cheese Fondue Day, which is super awkward given the fact that fondue is not much of a thing anymore, which is disappointing on the ground that cheese is delicious.
So here, because I love you, is a weird commercial about how cheese is glorious!
You are welcome.
Here is a man who really loves his nachos!
Have you been struck with a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so you can just go ahead and click subscribe! Click click click!!
And because I genuinely do love you all, your last present is something VERY special! A weird blob man who hankers for a hunk of cheese.
You are welcome!
You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch.
You can even send us paper checks to:
Wonkette
PO Box 38273
Detroit MI 48238
Talk amongst yourselves!
Y’all. New polling shows Mayor Mamdani has approval ratings higher than the Mad King, who must be furious.
I love this for our peeps in NYC.
https://archive.is/20260408091539/https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/08/nyregion/mamdani-approval-rating.html
This post makes me miss Woman in the Persistence. She was the Wonkette cheese monger and turned me on to Saint Augur blue. RIP Katy.