3h

Harry is a murderer. He killed the air mattress.

3h

Ugh, America's 250th is gonna be a shit show . . .

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐝 𝐀.𝐈. 𝐏𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

"𝐹𝑎𝑐𝑡𝑠 𝑑𝑜𝑛'𝑡 𝑐𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑎𝑏𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑦𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑓𝑒𝑒𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑔𝑠," 𝑑𝑒𝑐𝑙𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑠 𝐽𝑜ℎ𝑛 𝐴𝑑𝑎𝑚𝑠, 𝑐𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑡𝑒𝑠𝑦 𝑃𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑒𝑟𝑈'𝑠 𝐹𝑜𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠 𝑀𝑢𝑠𝑒𝑢𝑚.

If you find yourself at the White House this year for some reason, try to tear yourself away from one of the many, many new portraits of Donald J. Trump that have been crammed in everywhere. Head instead across the way to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. There, you can explore the administration’s vision for the future of patriotic education: a merger of generative A.I., classical art, and conservative myth-making known as the Founders Museum.

Essentially, what you will find are 18-by-24-inch printouts of various portraits of U.S. Founding Fathers (and 6 Founding Mothers), in gold frames, scattered through the halls. The big draw is the QR code on the labels. Scan these, and watch the paintings come to life on your phone in little A.I.-animated video clips.

This future, it must be said, looks pretty janky. The Founders Museum is the brainchild of PragerU, the online education initiative founded to evangelize right-wing values to the YouTube set.

https://news.artnet.com/art-world/white-house-founders-museum-prageru-2681816

