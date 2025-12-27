The lovely Kit, courtesy of our pal Georgie!

Happy Weekend!

I hope you are all having a lovely holiday week! Today is National Fruitcake Day. I’ve never actually had a fruitcake, but if I learned anything about it from TV shows in the 1990s, it is not something anyone wants to eat, ever — which probably means it will have some kind of gourmet resurgence in the near future.

Thus, your first present is a festive song called “Fruitcake” by Fred Schneider and The Superions — yes, like the Fred Schneider from The B-52s.

I actually met him one time, as Kate Pierson’s drag queen friend was friends with some of my drag queen friends and we went to go see them at a casino somewhere outside of Rochester. It was very exciting!

Yep! That is me and my gal pal Pandora Boxx ( very pre-Drag Race) with Kate Pierson.

Also, this week, thanks to the Obscure Media subreddit, I bring you a very exciting-seeming movie that I think was on the TV in a bar I was in once — a weird medieval musical movie starring The Bee Gees and also everyone else in the world, I guess. It is called “Cucumber Castle,” and I’m not entirely certain I want to know why.

Also, some exciting news for you guys — I could use some more of your pet pics for these Saturday posts. SO, send your best to robyn@wonkette.com with “Pet Pics” — and please, please, please make sure they are in LANDSCAPE. Laaaaaaaandscape. Not portrait.

Talk amongst yourselves!