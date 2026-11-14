Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

Today's Caturday Chat already has several cute kitty pictures. Including Harry melting on the radiator. https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/1a1959ae-d386-418b-a951-239f2805c2a6?target_reply_id=99814089-407e-4b85-ae53-462900db7a71&showTarget=true

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Ipso's avatar
Ipso
4h

Hey everyone, hope you’re well. I apologize that I haven’t been around, because I’ve just needed a break from politics. I’ve had a lot going on…I felt like I should let the old timers know- Little Old Shy Guy was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer, and today he went to join his brother Hamper Cat in heaven. I’m just…ugh. Not really ok. But the brothers are together again.

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