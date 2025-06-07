Taz and James, between mayhems. Courtesy of our pal JoannaJeannineJanet.

Hello and happy National VCR Day!

To celebrate, I am bringing you some very good videos from old VHS tapes. Aren’t you lucky?

First up, we have VIDEO GIRLFRIEND. It seems a bit timely given that there are apparently droves of men who are having romantic relationships with ChatGPT or sex robots or whatever these days. Not sure what her name is, but we do know she’s a part-time model (she probably still has to keep her normal job), and she is very easily impressed. She also has an insane gold jumpsuit that I kind of want?

I honestly do not understand what the purpose of this was supposed to be. Dating tips? A replacement for an actual woman? Torture? It’s hard to say!

Next up — for the ladies — we have a 1988 Cosmopolitan makeover tips video, hosted by Helen Gurley Brown herself. Are you so excited?

And now you look beautiful!

Lastly, for everyone, I bring you the musical stylings of notorious cult The Children of God/Family International.

I do want you to know, however, that according to the site where I usually get all of my stupid holiday information, it is also Love Island Day — which makes absolutely zero sense because Love Island USA started earlier this week and Love Island UK starts next week. Personally I am very excited for this (USA) season, now that they disappeared the terrible racist girl. I am not saying any of you need to watch it, but you should all know that there is a guy on there whose first name is Ace and whose middle name is “Steve.” Ace Steve Whateverhislastnameis, and that is a name that will live on in my heart until the end of time.

