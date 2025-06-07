Wonkette

Wonkette

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tek's avatar
tek
2hEdited

Getting my self together and heading out to Vermont..

Be nice while I'm gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
3h

I continue to be amused and mystified by Robyn’s love of garbage reality TV like Love Island and Real Housewives.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
245 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture