Ben the audiophile, loves warm amps. Courtesy of our pal Mont!

Happy Weekend!

Today is National Women’s Fly Fishing Day, a day that I have never celebrated, possibly because, as I have just realized, I’m not 100 percent sure I know what fly fishing even is. Does it involve flies? Is it the one where people stand in the water in those weird pants? Also do they wear pants underneath those pants? And how do they not get wet?

Let’s Google, shall we?

According to Wikipedia:

Fly fishing is an angling technique that uses an ultra-lightweight lure called an artificial fly, which typically mimics small invertebrates such as flying and aquatic insects to attract and catch fish. Because the mass of the fly lure is insufficient to overcome air resistance, it cannot be launched far using conventional gears and techniques, so specialized tackles are used instead and the casting techniques are significantly different from other forms of angling. It is also very common for the angler to wear waders, carry a hand net, and stand in the water when fishing.

OK, so not pants, but like, thigh-high boots, but not the kind I have, which are suede and therefore not especially waterproof. The rest of it I still don’t totally get, but whatever. I’m not a weird man looking to pose for a repulsive Tinder profile pic.

Anyway, I have a present for all of you fishing enthusiasts out there — and it is the Wunder Boner! For, um, deboning fish. Not for other activities.

Ew! That is not what cartoons led me to believe a fish skeleton looks like, and I’m kind of upset now.

This next thing … I don’t have a good way of describing it. I’m not sure words are useful here. It’s a public access show featuring a lady in a Statue of Liberty outfit singing her own rendition of Yankee Doodle Dandy, a lady singing what appears to be an Appalachian folk song about Star Trek involving muppets in some capacity, and another lady in a superhero outfit doing “accentuated posing.”

WOW.

And for your final present, I bring you a truly horrifying thing I happened upon recently — the one-season 1990s syndicated sitcom What A Dummy! featuring a terrifying animatronic dummy that … is alive? And lives with a family? And Richard Belzer was on an episode one time, not playing Detective Munch?

It’s … a lot.

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