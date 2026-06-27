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ziggywiggy
1h

Happy Caturday and Happy Pride!

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-283638249?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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ziggywiggy
25m

Just finished installing the vent for my new A/C in the front room (a free standing unit that doesn't go in the window, instead you just hook up a vent for the hot air to go out.) This one came with more pieces to adjust for the window size than the one I have in my bedroom. So I didn't need to duct tape it into place and could set it up so the window can still be opened when not using the A/C. Victory!

Next week we are supposed to have a heatwave, and to quote SpongeBob, "I'm ready!"

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