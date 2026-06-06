Happy National Yo-Yo Day, For People Who Are Super Into Yo-Yos
It is also National Applesauce Cake Day but I am not 100 percent sure what that entails
Happy Weekend!
Today is National Yo-Yo Day! Isn’t that exciting? About as exciting as someone making you watch their yo-yo tricks?
Well, almost.
It is also the day after my birthday and thus also the day after the anniversary of Ronald Reagan’s death. And it was the actual birthday of VC Andrews, author of the very normal children’s novel, Flowers in the Attic, along with a bunch of other books, both by her and written in her name.
As such, I bring you the 1987 movie version of Flowers in the Attic, starring Kristy Swanson, who I am sure you are aware is the worst now.
Swanson played the original Buffy (in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie), which reminds me that it was revealed yesterday that Anthony Stewart Head, who played Rupert Giles in the series, had passed on June 1.
As such, your next present is a video compilation of these very truly batshit Maxwell House Gold Blend instant coffee commercials he was in.
Is it the accent or was he just absurdly charming? Probably a little bit of both. He was also very good at singing!
We all know that Joss Whedon is trash, but I refuse to let him take Buffy from me. Your mileage may vary! So if you don’t want to watch those clips, allow me to bring you, instead, this yo-yo commercial featuring THE COOLEST GUY IN THE WORLD
Yo yo!
You are welcome!
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Talk amongst yourselves!
Happy Caturday!
Hey handsome Harry!
Who ME?
https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-271640243?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc
Also National Trails Day. On my walk this a.m. I hit the trifecta; a roadrunner, hot air balloons and a hummingbird. THAT, my friends, is how to start a day!