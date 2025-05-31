Wonkette

The bigots are trying to get cute with the law - a new federal lawsuit in Florida claims that a drag queen show that is part of Naples Pride should be banned...because it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.

https://bsky.app/profile/reportbywilson.bsky.social/post/3lqgcbycnbs2t

