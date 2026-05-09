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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

Happy Caturday! Harry says it’s time to play, I brought my mousie.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-256191831?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
3h

I am beat!

The first couple of weeks going back to work feel especially draining even though it’s not hard labor or anything.

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