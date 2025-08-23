The lovely Syl, courtesy of our pal Brian!

Happy Weekend!

Today is Valentino Day, which I plan to celebrate by wearing the only Valentino dress that I own, weather permitting! Of course, it’s not a day to celebrate Valentino the fashion house, but rather a day to celebrate silent film actor and noted dream boat Rudolph Valentino.

Valentino, you may know, is one of the people on my list.

Thus, predictably, your present this week is the 1921 version of Camille, starring Valentino as Armand and famous bisexual multi-hyphenate Alla Nazimova as Marguerite, whom I will talk about at length if the mood strikes me and I’ve had enough to drink. The art director of the movie was actually Natacha Rambova, who was later married to Valentino. It’s obviously not as famous as the 1936 version starring Greta Garbo, but it’s still worth a watch.

Talk amongst yourselves!