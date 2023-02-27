We have a few updates for you on the self-immolation of "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams and his career, following his deranged racist rant in which he pretended to be outraged, simply outraged, that many Black people responded to a race-baiting Rasmussen poll by saying, no, they couldn't really sign on to the white-supremacist troll slogan "It's OK to be white." Yr Wonkette's Robyn Pennacchia thoroughly discussed the whole sordid trolling campaign when it first arose back in 2017, so we won't get into the details here — or too too many details on the self-immolation, since Robyn already did that too.

In a long dumb rant, Adams said he was tired of having spent his entire career "helping" Black people — not that he ever had — and offered some sage advice to white people:

Based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away from Black people. Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away. Because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. [...] So I’m going to back off on being helpful to Black America because it doesn’t seem like it pays off. Like I’ve been doing it all my life and the only outcome is I get called a racist.

Adams then went on to explain he'd been motivated not by hatred or racism, but out of concern that white people would be falsely accused of being racist. The best way to avoid such false accusations is for white people to never be around Black people, just like Mike Pence has avoided accusations of sexual harassment by never being around any woman alone other than his wife.

Mind you, Adams managed to say all that nonsense on video, all alone, with no Black people onscreen, and everyone instantly saw that he was a raving racist loony, never mind his weird Mike Pence excuse. We bet a far better way to avoid being called a racist is to do your best not to be one.

In the days since, newspapers and entire newspaper chains have dropped "Dilbert" from their comics pages, and today, Andrews McMeel Universal, the comics syndication giant that distributes Dilbert, publishes the Dilbert books, and licenses Dilbert merch, tersely announced it was cutting ties with Adams, too.

Andrews McMeel Universal is severing our relationship with Dilbert creator Scott Adams. The process of this termination will extend to all areas of our business with Adams and the Dilbert comic strip.



As a media and communications company, AMU values free speech. We are proud to promote and share many different voices and perspectives. But we will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate. Recent comments by Scott Adams regarding race and race relations do not align with our core values as a company.



Our creator-first approach is foundational to AMU, and we deeply value our relationships with our creators. However, in the case with Adams, our vision and principles are not compatible.

Losing all but a few newspapers that carried "Dilbert" was a big hit to Adams's income, but this move really nukes him going forward. Try not to cry too hard for him, though, since he's still worth tens of millions of dollars, and now he will have to rely on individual subscriptions from the alt-right trolls he's allied with for years. We haven't seen any details on what the syndicate plans to do with unsold inventory of its Dilbert books and merch; perhaps it could be shredded and put to a useful purpose like cat litter.

Not surprisingly, Adams is insisting that people are being incredibly unfair to him, because he never said he hates Black people, he just thinks they can't be trusted not to falsely call him a racist, which he says he isn't. And in fact, he insists, nobody actually disagrees with him, at least among those who know what he actually meant.



Also, he's decided that his real problem is white people, because it wasn't Black people who cancelled him simply for saying a true thing that nobody disagrees with:

“I've lost three careers to direct racism so far. Crocker Bank, Pacific Bell, and cartooning. All three were perpetrated by White people for their own gain. No Black person has ever discriminated against me. That's partly why I identified as Black for several years.” — Scott Adams (@Scott Adams) 1677501662

I've lost three careers to direct racism so far. Crocker Bank, Pacific Bell, and cartooning.



All three were perpetrated by White people for their own gain.



No Black person has ever discriminated against me. That's partly why I identified as Black for several years.

He added that he also believes "White people in the media are also the main source of worsening race relations."

The poor thing, it is all very sad. But at least he can thank structural racism for the fact that apparently no Black media executives have been in positions where they could fire his racist ass, so really, we have to agree he's right, don't we?

Oh, the fuck we do. If only he truly were cancelled. At this rate, his presidential campaign is probably already in the planning stages.

